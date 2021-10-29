10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, October 29, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest

1. ‘I was once blind but now I can see,’ Melaye swears never to return to APC

A former federal lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye, vowed on Thursday he would never return to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Read more

2. Purportedly sacked Plateau Assembly speaker returns, suspends six lawmakers behind impeachment plot

Six members of the Plateau State House of Assembly were suspended on Thursday over a failed attempt to impeach the Assembly Speaker, Abok Ayuba. Read more

3. Abia Court fixes Nov 2 for IPOB leader Kanu’s N5bn suit against Nigerian govt

The Abia State High Court has scheduled November 2 for the hearing of the lawsuit instituted by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi kanu against the Federal Government of Nigeria. Read more

4. Ex-transport minister, Bio dumps APC for PDP in Kwara

A former Minister of Transport, Ibrahim Isa Bio, on Thursday, dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State. Read more

5. Buhari approves N21bn for construction of 14-bed presidential clinic

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the construction and equipping of a 14-bed space Presidential Clinic at the State House, Abuja, at a cost of N21billion. Read more

6. First Bank Holdings GMD, U.K Eke, resigns amid leadership tussle between Otedola, Hassan-Odukale

The Group Managing Director of First Bank Nigeria Holdings, Urum Kalu (U.K) Eke, has resigned from his position before the end of his tenure amid a leadership tussle at the lender. Read more

7. FIRS advocates single revenue agency for Nigeria

The Federal Inland Revenue (FIRS) on Thursday urged the Federal Government to adopt a single revenue authority for the country to boost its revenue. Read more

8. Lekki Deep Sea Port to commence operations 2023 – Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Wednesday the Lekki Deep Sea Port would commence operations in the third quarter of 2023. Read more

9. Nigeria to address crisis in Lake Chad region

The Federal Government on Thursday declared its readiness to collaborate with countries in the Lake Chad Basin to address the crisis in the region. Read more

10. Court issues arrest warrant for Irishman, Murray over P&ID’s contract scam

Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, issued a warrant for the arrest of an Irish citizen, Neil Murray, over his involvement in the alleged Process and Industrial Development Limited (P&ID) scandal. Read more

