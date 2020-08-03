10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, August 3

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. 304 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 43,841. Death toll now 888

Nigeria on Sunday night recorded 304 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Nasarawa governor charges community to fish out suspected killers of village head

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, on Sunday, charged the people of Udege Chiefdom to fish out the suspected killers of the village head of Odu community, Mr. Amos Obere. Read more

3. APC governors promise to tackle terrorism in North East

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) on Sunday restated its determination to find lasting solutions to terrorism in the North East. Read more

4. Parents protest Ogun govt’s imposition of N25,000 COVID-19 test on students

With just 24 hours to the resumption of schools by graduating students across the country, parents in Ogun State on Sunday rejected the state government’s directive for students in private schools to pay for COVID-19 tests. Read more

5. CHINA LOANS: Our claim that Buhari’s govt has placed Nigeria on the ‘int’l auction market’ has been proven true —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Sunday the discovery of obnoxious clauses in the Federal Government’s loan agreements with China had vindicated its position that the current administration had been secretly mortgaging the sovereignty of Nigeria to the benefit of few members of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Read more

6. Oshoala bags brace in friendly win for Barcelona Ladies

In a warm-up game ahead of start of the new season, Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala bagged two goals for Barcelona Ladies on Sunday. Read more

7. ONDO POLL: AAC threatens to sue INEC over removal of running mate’s name

The African Action Congress (AAC) said on Sunday it would take legal action against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for replacing the name of its Ondo deputy governorship candidate with an unknown person. Read more

8. Man, wife killed as Boko Haram reportedly bombs Borno community

Incoming reports says a man and his wife were in the early hours of Sunday killed, when a bomb allegedly set off by the Boko Haram terrorist group went off in Kafan Ruwa town, Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State. Read more

9. ONDO: Jimoh Ibrahim pledges to work for Akeredolu’s re-election

Business mogul, Mr. Jimoh Ibrahim, said on Sunday he would be strategically involved in the re-election of Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. Read more

10. Sen Olujimi profers solution to maltreatment, trafficking of Nigerians abroad

Senator Abiodun Olujimi has decried the maltreatment of Nigerians, especially females trafficked abroad. Read more

