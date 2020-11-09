10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, November 9, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. #EndSARS: Gambari, Fashola, Mohammed, others visit Tinubu in Lagos

The Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, on Sunday paid a sympathy visit to the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Tinubu, at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos.

2. Ex-Abia governor, Orji urges Buhari to dialogue with IPOB, others in South- East

A former governor of Abia State, Theodore Orji, on Sunday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to dialogue with the leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in order to avoid further crisis in the country.

3. 300 fresh COVID-19 cases take Nigeria's total to 64,090. 1,154 deaths, 59,910 recoveries also recorded

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 300 fresh COVID-19 cases.

4. Buni-led committee focused on national convention, members' reconciliation – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yakubu Nabena, said on Sunday the party's Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee was focused on the conduct of a national convention to usher in a new National Working Committee (NWC) for the ruling party.

5. Jonathan, Diri advocate e-voting to curb violence during elections

Former President Good luck Jonathan and the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, on Sunday called for the immediate adoption of an electronic voting system to curb violence during elections.

6. Lagos, Kano, Abia to produce more beneficiaries in FG's N75bn support scheme

The Federal Government said on Sunday Lagos, Kano, and Abia states would produce more beneficiaries than other states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the disbursement of the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP)'s N75billion survival fund for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

7. #EndSARS: South-West governors, monarchs, others meet on security in Lagos

South-West Governors met on Sunday in Lagos to strategise on how to improve security in the region following the mayhem that trailed the recent #EndSARS protest in the country.

8. South-West governors demand review of 2014 confab report, border closure

South-West governors and traditional rulers on Sunday demanded the review of the constitutional conferences, including the 2014 national confab reports.

9. Saka own goal, De Bruyne penalty miss as Arsenal thrashed by Villa, Man City held by Liverpool

Bukayo Saka scored an own goal as Arsenal were defeated 3-0 by Aston Villa in a Premier League encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.