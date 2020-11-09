10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, November 9, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you
A former governor of Abia State, Theodore Orji, on Sunday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to dialogue with the leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in order to avoid further crisis in the country. Read more
Nigeria on Sunday recorded 300 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
The All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yakubu Nabena, said on Sunday the party’s Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee was focused on the conduct of a national convention to usher in a new National Working Committee (NWC) for the ruling party. Read more
Former President Good luck Jonathan and the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, on Sunday called for the immediate adoption of an electronic voting system to curb violence during elections. Read more
6. Lagos, Kano, Abia to produce more beneficiaries in FG’s N75bn support scheme
The Federal Government said on Sunday Lagos, Kano, and Abia states would produce more beneficiaries than other states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the disbursement of the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP)’s N75billion survival fund for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Read more
South-West Governors met on Sunday in Lagos to strategise on how to improve security in the region following the mayhem that trailed the recent #EndSARS protest in the country. Read more
South-West governors and traditional rulers on Sunday demanded the review of the constitutional conferences, including the 2014 national confab reports. Read more
Bukayo Saka scored an own goal as Arsenal were defeated 3-0 by Aston Villa in a Premier League encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Read more
Real Madrid were beaten 4-1 by Valencia in an extraordinary La Liga encounter after Carlos Soler scored three penalties. Read more
- Kaduna govt to install Emir of Zazzau today - November 9, 2020
- Dangote Cement, Mutual Benefits, Courteville top Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist - November 9, 2020
- AMCON boss fears corporation’s debt to CBN could hit N7trn from N4trn in 4 yrs - November 9, 2020