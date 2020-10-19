10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, October 19, 2020

#EndSARS protesters who began their agitation for a total reform of the Nigeria Police Force last week have launched an online audio platform dubbed “Soro Soke Radio.” Read more

2. BREAKING: 133 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 61,440. Deaths 1,125; discharges 56,611

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 133 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. Akeredolu visits Osun governor over hoodlums’ attack

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Sunday paid a solidarity visit to his Osun State counterpart, Adegboyega Oyetola, over the attack on his convoy by armed thugs that allegedly infiltrated the ranks of the #ENDSARS protesters in Osogbo, the state capital. Read more

4. Falana-led group warns Buhari, Buratai against using soldiers against endSARS protesters

A coalition of labour and civil society groups, Alliance for Survival of COVID-19 and Beyond (ASCAB) has warned President Muhammadu Buhari against deploying soldiers to disperse the #EndSARS protesters from the streets. Read more

5. Training for SWAT personnel begins Monday

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Sunday, reeled out the necessary requirement for police personnel that would be recruited into the newly established Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team. Read more

6. Nigerian govt reacts to reported arrest of #ENDSARS protesters in Egypt

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Sunday, denied the involvement of the Federal Government in the reported arrest of #ENDSARS protesters in Cairo, Egypt. Read more

7. Exercise Crocodile Smile not targeted at #EndSARS protesters – Army

The Nigerian Army said on Sunday the “Operation Crocodile Smile” was not targeted at #ENDSARS protesters. Read more

8. Governors worried about hunger, anger in Nigeria – Fayemi

The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, said on Sunday his colleagues are worried about the discontent, hunger, and anger in the country. Read more

9. ‘Youths protest has gone beyond #ENDSARS or #ENDSWAT. It’s about a better Nigeria,’ ADC tells FG

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Sunday charged the Federal Government to urgently address the concerns of Nigerian youths to prevent the situation from getting out of control. Read more

10. Debut win with Spartak Moscow excites Moses