10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, October 19, 2020

#EndSARS protesters who began their agitation for a total reform of the Nigeria Police Force last week have launched an online audio platform dubbed “Soro Soke Radio.” Read more
Nigeria on Sunday recorded 133 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Sunday paid a solidarity visit to his Osun State counterpart, Adegboyega Oyetola, over the attack on his convoy by armed thugs that allegedly infiltrated the ranks of the #ENDSARS protesters in Osogbo, the state capital. Read more
A coalition of labour and civil society groups, Alliance for Survival of COVID-19 and Beyond (ASCAB) has warned President Muhammadu Buhari against deploying soldiers to disperse the #EndSARS protesters from the streets. Read more
The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Sunday, reeled out the necessary requirement for police personnel that would be recruited into the newly established Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team. Read more
The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Sunday, denied the involvement of the Federal Government in the reported arrest of #ENDSARS protesters in Cairo, Egypt. Read more
The Nigerian Army said on Sunday the “Operation Crocodile Smile” was not targeted at #ENDSARS protesters. Read more
The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, said on Sunday his colleagues are worried about the discontent, hunger, and anger in the country. Read more
The African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Sunday charged the Federal Government to urgently address the concerns of Nigerian youths to prevent the situation from getting out of control. Read more
