10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, October 18, 2020

1. Buhari deploys support teams to Anambra, Delta, Rivers, nine other flood-affected states

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday deployed special teams to deliver urgently needed assistance to 12 states most ravaged by flood in the country. Read more

2. PSC dismisses reports of dismissal of Shogunle, Badmus from the police force

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has dismissed reports of the dismissal of two senior police officers for alleged misconduct. Read more

3. Buhari will commission Lagos-Ibadan rail project January 2021 —Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said on Saturday President Muhammadu Buhari would commission the Lagos-Ibadan railway in January 2021. Read more

4. NHRC sets up panel to probe alleged rights violations by SARS

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has set up an 11-man panel to probe allegations of rights violations by operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). Read more

5. ‘Our blood is being shed’, Aisha Buhari begs President Buhari to ‘save Nigerians’

First Lady, Aisha Buhari, on Saturday, urged her husband and the service chiefs to save Nigerians from criminal elements in the country. Read more

6. Osun governor’s convoy attacked in Osogbo

Hoodlums on Saturday attacked vehicles in the convoy of Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola.Read more

7. 113 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 61,306. Deaths 1,123; discharges 56,557

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 113 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

8. Coincidence? Nigerian Army set to begin Exercise Crocodile Smile amid growing #EndSARS protests

The Nigerian Army said on Saturday it would commence its annual Exercise Crocodile Smile next week. Read more

9. NSE ROUNDUP: Market adds N128bn regardless of 38% liquidity decline

The Nigerian stock market went up by N127.611 billion in value this week, spurred by positive investor sentiment much as liquidity fell by 37.7%. Read more Read more

10. Like Osimhen, Simy Nwankwo supports #EndSARS after Crotone goal vs Juve

Nigeria forward, Simy Nwankwo lent his voice to the ongoing #EndSARS movement in Nigeria after he scored for Crotone against Juventus on Saturday. Read more

