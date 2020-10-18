10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, October 18, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday deployed special teams to deliver urgently needed assistance to 12 states most ravaged by flood in the country. Read more
The Police Service Commission (PSC) has dismissed reports of the dismissal of two senior police officers for alleged misconduct. Read more
The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said on Saturday President Muhammadu Buhari would commission the Lagos-Ibadan railway in January 2021. Read more
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has set up an 11-man panel to probe allegations of rights violations by operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). Read more
First Lady, Aisha Buhari, on Saturday, urged her husband and the service chiefs to save Nigerians from criminal elements in the country. Read more
Hoodlums on Saturday attacked vehicles in the convoy of Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola.Read more
Nigeria on Saturday recorded 113 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
The Nigerian Army said on Saturday it would commence its annual Exercise Crocodile Smile next week. Read more
Nigeria forward, Simy Nwankwo lent his voice to the ongoing #EndSARS movement in Nigeria after he scored for Crotone against Juventus on Saturday. Read more
- Int’l arms & financial embargo on Iran expires despite US opposition - October 18, 2020
- ICC delegation arrives Sudan to discuss prosecution of former President al-Bashir - October 18, 2020
- Delta gov, Okowa, sets up panel to probe allegations of police brutality, extra-judicial killings - October 18, 2020