10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, September 7, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning

1. ‘A good govt must take bold decisions,’ Presidency reacts to backlash over fuel price hike

The presidency on Sunday reacted to criticisms trailing the recent hike in the price of petrol and electricity. Read more

2. I can proudly campaign today because I never ‘misused power’ as governor —Oshiomhole

The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, assured the people of Edo State on Sunday the party would consolidate on his developmental strides if its candidate was elected on September 19. Read more

3. 100 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 55,005; death toll now 1,057

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 100 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

4. Military, others on red alert over reported planned attack by Boko Haram on Abuja —DHQ

The Defence Headquarters said on Sunday the military and other security agencies had been placed on red alert following reports of planned Boko Haram attack in the Federal Capital Territory. Read more

5. FG spends N5bn monthly on IDPs —Sen Yusuf

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Special Duties, Yusuf Yusuf, said on Friday the Federal Government spent N5 billion monthly on victims of Boko Haram insurgency in the North East. Read more

6. Okonjo-Iweala highlights role of WTO in production of ÇOVID-19 vaccine

Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Dr Okonjo-Iweala, Sunday highlighted the vital role the World Trade Organisation (WTO) could play in the production of COVID-19 vaccine. Read more

7. Buhari to attend ECOWAS summit in Niger MondayPresident Muhammadu Buhari will leave for Niamey, Niger Republic on Monday to attend the 57th Ordinary Session of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). Read more

8. CBN freezes accounts belonging to Premier Lotto, 37 others over forex infractions

Bank accounts belonging to Premier Lotto, owned by Chief Adebutu Kensington, popularly called ‘Baba Ijebu’, have been ordered frozen by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over alleged forex infractions. Read more

9. Cleric demands N5bn from FCMB over claim Magu paid N570m into church account

Prophet Emmanuel Omale has demanded that First City Monument Bank (FCMB) and its managing director, Adam Nuru, pay him N5 billion damages. Read also

10. CAF promises to support Egypt in search for missing AFCON trophy

The Confederation of African football (CAF) has promised support to the Egyptian football federation (EFA) in their search for the missing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy. Read more

