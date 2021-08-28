10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, August 28, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Secondus resumes in PDP headquarters after court’s order

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has resumed office just 24 hours after his reinstatement by the Kebbi State High Court. Read more

2. Yoruba Nation agitators, Middle Belt group, others threaten mass action over grazing reserves

The self-determination groups in Nigeria on Friday threatened mass revolt in states that give room for grazing reserves in the Southern part of the country. Read more

3. Nigerian govt goes tough on striking doctors, to implement ‘no work, no pay’ policy

The Federal Government has directed the Federal Ministry of Health to implement a ‘no work, no pay’ policy for the striking resident doctors and other concerned health workers, saying they will not be paid for the period they were on strike. Read more

4. Nigerians ungrateful for blaming Buhari over NDA attack -Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, says Nigerians are an ungrateful lot for daring to blame the President over the recent attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) and the general insecurity situation in the country. Read more

5. NSE: Investors trade 232.8m shares as Unilever’s value crashes

Investors at the Nigerian capital market traded 232.85 million shares worth N1.85 billion on Friday. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, August 27, 2021

6. 32 abducted Bethel Baptist students released

At least 32 abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna, have regained their freedom. Read more

7. Bandits reportedly abduct six people in Kaduna community

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have reportedly abducted six people at Zangon Shanu community in Zaria, Kaduna State. Read more

8. 18 abducted students, staff of College of Agric regain freedom, two killed

Eighteen kidnapped students and staff of the College of Agriculture and Animal Science, Bakers in Zamfara State, on Friday regained their freedom from the bandits’ den. Read more

9. Gov Bello receives 91 kidnapped Islamiyya students in Minna

Governor Abubakar Bello of Nigeria State on Friday morning received the just released students of Salihu Tanko Islamiyya, Tegina, Niger State in the state capital, Minna. Read more

10. Man Utd reach agreement with Juventus to secure Ronaldo return

Premier League club, Manchester United have on Friday announced reaching agreement with Juventus to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions