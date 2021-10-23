10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, October 23, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Edo PDP crisis deepens as court bars Orbih, Ogeide-Ihama, 10 others from national convention

Edo State High Court, Benin, on Friday restrained the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Vice Chairman, South-South, Chief Dan Orbih, and 11 other aspirants from taking part in the party’s national convention slated for next week. Read more

2. Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB responsible for killings, destruction in South-East —AGF

The Federal Government has accused the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, of using Radio Biafra to instigate violence that led to the death of at least 175 security personnel and several other citizens. Read more

3. AGF Malami echos Buhari, says Igboho’s major financier a federal lawmaker—AGF

Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has again alleged that a serving member of the National Assembly was financing the activities of a secessionist group in the country. Read more

4. Anambra gov, Obiano, signs anti-open grazing bill into law

The Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, has joined his colleagues in the southern region of the country to sign the anti-open grazing bill into law. Read more

5. Buhari mulls state pardon for Ken Saro-Wiwa, eight other Ogoni leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday declared his intention to grant a post-humous state pardon to the late playwright Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight other Ogoni leaders executed 26 years ago. Read more

6. NDIC liquidates 500 deposit money, microfinance banks

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has liquidated at least 500 deposit money, microfinance, and primary mortgage banks whose licences were revoked by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Read more

7. NSE: Investors gain N30bn as trading rises by 0.14%

Equity capitalization rose by 0.14 percent at the close of trading on the floor of the Nigerian capital market on Friday. Read more

8. IPMAN warns of looming fuel crisis as private depot owners raise prices’

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) in Kano State has called on the Federal Government to take steps to avert a looming fuel crisis in the country. Read more

9. ALLEGED N1BN FRAUD: Court grants ex-NSITF chief bail

Justice Maryam Hassan of the High Court of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Jabi, on Friday granted the former Chairman of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Ngozi Olejeme, bail. Read more

10. Elon Musk may become world’s first trillionaire as SpaceX eyes Mars

American billionaire, Elon Musk, could become the world’s first trillionaire, and it’s all thanks to his spaceship company, SpaceX, which is the world’s second-biggest privately owned company. Read more

