10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, September 19, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. ‘Sanctioning of electoral offenders disrespectful to Nigeria’s sovereignty,’ FG tells US, UK

The Federal Government on Friday described as disrespectful to the sovereignty of Nigeria, the decision of the United States, and the British government to apply punitive measures such as visas restriction on its citizens. Read more

2. 221 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 56,956; death toll now 1,094

Nigeria on Friday recorded 221 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. IGP ordered me to leave Edo – Wike

The River State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said on Friday night the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had ordered him to leave Edo State ahead of Saturday governorship election in the state. Read more

4. 1.7 million to vote in Edo guber poll – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) revealed on Friday that at least 1.72 million persons are eligible to vote in the Edo State governorship election. Read more

5. EDO: ‘Rise to the occasion, international community watching us,’ INEC charges officials

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Friday challenged the staff of the commission to “rise to the occasion” in the Edo State governorship election by ensuring a credible conduct of the exercise. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, September 18

6. Nigerian govt, EU meet over flights’ ban, access to airspace

The Federal Government and the European Union envoys met on Friday in Abuja to review the ban on some airlines from flying into the country. Read more

7. NSE: Consumer goods gain drives market’s N21bn rally

The equity segment of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed Friday session on an upbeat note as market capitalisation swelled by N21 billion, reversing Thursday’s loss. Read more

8. FG, states, LGs share N682bn for August

The Federal Government, states, and local government councils had shared N682 billion as revenue allocation for the month of August. Read more

9. Oil prices jump after Saudi’s quota compliance push, Bonny Light up by 4.30%

Oil prices lifted on Friday, heading for an almost 9% weekly gain following Saudi Arabia’s move to talk allies into complying with production quotas and banks including Goldman Sachs saw an output shortfall. Read more

10. Napoli new boy Osimhen ‘looking forward’ to facing Ronaldo in Serie A

Super Eagles and Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen says he is looking forward to playing against Juventus striker, Cristiano Ronaldo. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions