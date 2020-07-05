10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, July 5, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. 603 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 28,167; death toll now 634

Nigeria on Saturday night recorded 603 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Buhari appoints Yakubu Pam as Executive Secretary of Christian Pilgrims Commission

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday approved the appointment of Rev. Yakubu Pam as the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC). Read more

3. COVID-19: PDP urges prayers for Umahi, Ortom’s wife

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday called for prayers for the speedy recovery of Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, the wife of Benue State Governor, Eunice Ortom and other Nigerians who had contracted COVID-19. Read more

4. ONDO GUBER: Akeredolu distances self from bottles of Whiskey branded ‘Aketi Whiskey’

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Saturday dismissed reports linking him with branded bottles of whiskey seen on social media platforms. Read more

5. Ajayi gives Akeredolu 21-day ultimatum to transmit power to him, says he’s ‘temporarily incapacitated’

The Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, on Sunday gave ailing Governor Rotimi Akeredolu a 21-day ultimatum to transmit power to him as Acting Governor of the state. Read more

6. MALABU: Italian prosecutor says Shell, Eni knew of bribes

Shell and Eni knew that a portion of the fund used to acquire a Nigerian oilfield in 2011 would be set aside for corrupt payments to politicians and officials, Reuters reported on Friday, citing the Italian prosecutor handling the case. Read more

7. Suspension of NSITF MD, others followed due process —Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, insisted on Saturday the suspension of the Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) Adebayo Somefun, and other top management staff of the organisation followed due process. Read more

8. Imo govt releases names of eight beneficiaries of N330m pension scam

The Imo State government on Saturday released its findings on the pension fraud in the state. Read more

9. To have a shot at presidency in 2023, the Igbo must do away with ‘victim mentality’ —Moghalu

A former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu on Saturday urged the Igbos in Nigeria to put an end to “victim mentality” ahead of the 2023 general elections in the country. Read more

10. APC’s attempt to link me to Hushpuppi ‘dirty, cheap, irresponsible politics’—Saraki

A former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Saturday described as irresponsible and cheap politics, an attempt by the All Progressives (Congress) to link him to suspected fraudster, Ramon Abbas, aka Hushpuppi. Read more

