10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, November 7, 2021
1. AnambraDecides: Get updates here
2. Ndume demands Executive Order on unexplained wealth
The Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume, on Saturday charged President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently issue and sign an Executive Order on Unexplained Wealth into law. Read more
3. Danjuma Goje’s daughter resigns as commissioner 24 hours after dad’s face-off with Gombe govt
Dr. Hassana Goje, daughter of former Gombe State governor, Danjuma Goje, on Saturday resigned from the state executive council. Read more
4. INEC extends Anambra Guber election to Sunday
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended voting in the Anambra State governorship election till tomorrow (Sunday). Read more
5. Nigerian banks discovered N122.8m worth of fake Naira notes in two years- Report
Commercial banks in Nigeria intercepted N122.83 million worth of fake Naira notes in circulation in two years. Read more
6. CBN amends Anchor Borrowers Programme guidelines, threatens farmers with sanctions
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released the revised guidelines for its Anchors Borrowers Programme and warned farmers of several sanctions for default. Read more
7. Ikoyi collapsed building death toll hits 42
The death toll in the 21-storey building that collapsed on Monday in the Ikoyi area of Lagos has increased to 42. Read more
8. 11m Nigerians need humanitarian assistance – UN
The outgoing United Nations Resident/Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, said on Saturday about 11 million Nigerians need humanitarian assistance. Read more
9. Police dismisses reports on personnel protest in Anambra
The Anambra State police command Saturday evening dismissed reports that personnel on election duty protested the non-payment of their allowances during the exercise. Read more
10. Neymar, Mbappe score as PSG hold off late Bordeaux fightback to win
Neymar scored a brace and Kylian Mbappe was on target too as Paris Saint-Germain clinched a 3-2 victory over Bordeaux in the Ligue 1 on Saturday. Read more
