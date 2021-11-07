10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, November 7, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. AnambraDecides: Get updates here

2. Ndume demands Executive Order on unexplained wealth

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume, on Saturday charged President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently issue and sign an Executive Order on Unexplained Wealth into law. Read more

3. Danjuma Goje’s daughter resigns as commissioner 24 hours after dad’s face-off with Gombe govt

Dr. Hassana Goje, daughter of former Gombe State governor, Danjuma Goje, on Saturday resigned from the state executive council. Read more

4. INEC extends Anambra Guber election to Sunday

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended voting in the Anambra State governorship election till tomorrow (Sunday). Read more

5. Nigerian banks discovered N122.8m worth of fake Naira notes in two years- Report

Commercial banks in Nigeria intercepted N122.83 million worth of fake Naira notes in circulation in two years. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, November 6, 2021

6. CBN amends Anchor Borrowers Programme guidelines, threatens farmers with sanctions

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released the revised guidelines for its Anchors Borrowers Programme and warned farmers of several sanctions for default. Read more

7. Ikoyi collapsed building death toll hits 42

The death toll in the 21-storey building that collapsed on Monday in the Ikoyi area of Lagos has increased to 42. Read more

8. 11m Nigerians need humanitarian assistance – UN

The outgoing United Nations Resident/Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, said on Saturday about 11 million Nigerians need humanitarian assistance. Read more

9. Police dismisses reports on personnel protest in Anambra

The Anambra State police command Saturday evening dismissed reports that personnel on election duty protested the non-payment of their allowances during the exercise. Read more

10. Neymar, Mbappe score as PSG hold off late Bordeaux fightback to win

Neymar scored a brace and Kylian Mbappe was on target too as Paris Saint-Germain clinched a 3-2 victory over Bordeaux in the Ligue 1 on Saturday. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now