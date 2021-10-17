10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, October 17, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Anambra election will be ‘embarrassingly’ transparent – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday assured Nigerians that the November 6 governorship election in Anambra would be “embarrassingly transparent.” Read more

2. EFCC reportedly grills ex-gov Kwankwaso for alleged N10bn fraud

The former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Saturday appeared at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for questioning for alleged N10 billion fraud. Read more

3. IPOB denies report of sit-at-home directive for Mon, Tues

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has debunked reports about the issuance of a sit-at-home order in the South-East on Monday and Tuesday next week. Read more

4. 2023: Osinbajo for president posters surface in Ibadan

The 2023 campaign posters of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo appeared at strategic locations in Ibadan, Oyo State, at the weekend. Read more

5. Two chairmen emerge as PDP factions hold parallel congresses in Oyo

Two different executives emerged in the Oyo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after two factions organised parallel congresses in Ibadan on Saturday. Read more

6. Wike callous, inhuman for owing pensioners – Peterside

The former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dakuku Peterside, on Saturday blasted the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for allegedly owing pensioners in the state. Read more

7. Drama at Ogun APC congress as hoodlums attack monarch’s palace

There was drama during Saturday’s state congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State as hoodlums attacked the palace of Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, used as the venue of the exercise by a faction of the party. Read more

8. Court orders interim forfeiture of Mompha’s luxury watches, others

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has granted an order of interim forfeiture of 11 high-end designer items confiscated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from Internet celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha. Read more

9. 12 killed as bandits invade Zamfara village

No fewer than 12 people have been killed in an attack by bandits who invaded Sakajiki village in Kaura Namoda Emirate in Zamfara State. Read more

10. Iheanacho bags assist as Leicester beat Man Utd; Sterling starts in Man City win

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho was involved in a goal as he helped Leicester City come from behind to beat Manchester United. Read more

