10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, May 6, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, May 6, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. Minority groups will be oppressed if Nigeria breaks up, Obasanjo warns secession agitators
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on the groups pushing for the break-up of Nigeria to consider that minority ethnic groups would be oppressed if their agitations came through. Read more
2. Diocese wanted to confine me for 30days for calling Nnamdi Kanu my son —Mbaka
The Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu (AMEN), Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka has explained the circumstances behind his sudden disappearance on Wednesday, which led to speculations as to what could have happened to him. Read more
3. Reps dissolve committee probing purchase of arms, plus 11 others
The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, has dissolved its ad hoc committee investigating the purchase, use and control of arms, ammunition, and related hardware by Military, Paramilitary and other Law Enforcement Agencies in Nigeria. Read more
4. Akeredolu imposes 24-hour curfew in Ondo village as violence persists over chieftaincy title
The violence rocking the Ikare Akoko village in Akoko North East local government area of Ondo state, has forced the state government to impose a 24-hour curfew in the community. Read more
5. Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services
The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services across Nigeria. Read more
6. Tony Elumelu proffers solutions to Nigeria’s power challenges
The Chairman of Transcorp Group, Tony Elumelu has made suggestions on how to resolve issues facing the power sector. Read more
7. 29 abducted students of College of Forestry, Afaka, released
Emerging reports Wednesday said that the remaining 29 abducted students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Kaduna State has been released. Read more
8. EFCC apprehends 30 suspected internet fraudsters in Ilorin
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday, announced apprehending 30 suspected internet fraudsters in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital. Read more
9. NDLEA arrests 80-yr-old woman, granddaughter for dealing in drugs
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested an 80-year-old woman identified as Mary Adebayo and her 19-year-old granddaughter, Funmilayo, for allegedly dealing in illicit drugs. Read more
10. Chelsea subdue Madrid to set up UCL final showdown with Man City
Two Premier League clubs will be meeting in the final of this season’s Champions League after Chelsea defeated Real Madrid to set up a Manchester City showdown. Read more
