 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, May 6, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

News

10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, May 6, 2021

Published

3 hours ago

on

Top 10 stories from Nigerian newspapers

10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, May 6, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Minority groups will be oppressed if Nigeria breaks up, Obasanjo warns secession agitators

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on the groups pushing for the break-up of Nigeria to consider that minority ethnic groups would be oppressed if their agitations came through. Read more

2. Diocese wanted to confine me for 30days for calling Nnamdi Kanu my son —Mbaka

The Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu (AMEN), Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka has explained the circumstances behind his sudden disappearance on Wednesday, which led to speculations as to what could have happened to him. Read more

3. Reps dissolve committee probing purchase of arms, plus 11 others

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, has dissolved its ad hoc committee investigating the purchase, use and control of arms, ammunition, and related hardware by Military, Paramilitary and other Law Enforcement Agencies in Nigeria. Read more

4. Akeredolu imposes 24-hour curfew in Ondo village as violence persists over chieftaincy title

The violence rocking the Ikare Akoko village in Akoko North East local government area of Ondo state, has forced the state government to impose a 24-hour curfew in the community. Read more

5. Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services

The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services across Nigeria. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, May 5, 2021

6. Tony Elumelu proffers solutions to Nigeria’s power challenges

The Chairman of Transcorp Group, Tony Elumelu has made suggestions on how to resolve issues facing the power sector. Read more

7. 29 abducted students of College of Forestry, Afaka, released

Emerging reports Wednesday said that the remaining 29 abducted students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Kaduna State has been released. Read more

8. EFCC apprehends 30 suspected internet fraudsters in Ilorin

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday, announced apprehending 30 suspected internet fraudsters in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital. Read more

9. NDLEA arrests 80-yr-old woman, granddaughter for dealing in drugs

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested an 80-year-old woman identified as Mary Adebayo and her 19-year-old granddaughter, Funmilayo, for allegedly dealing in illicit drugs. Read more

10. Chelsea subdue Madrid to set up UCL final showdown with Man City

Two Premier League clubs will be meeting in the final of this season’s Champions League after Chelsea defeated Real Madrid to set up a Manchester City showdown. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations3 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Sports11 hours ago

Chelsea subdue Madrid to set up UCL final showdown with Man City

Two Premier League clubs will be meeting in the final of this season’s Champions League after Chelsea defeated Real Madrid...
Sports1 day ago

Mahrez double sends Man City into first Champions League final

Algeria forward, Riyad Mahrez scored twice against Paris Saint-Germain to help Manchester City reach their first-ever Champions League final. The...
JUST IN: Manchester United sack Mourihno as manager JUST IN: Manchester United sack Mourihno as manager
Sports2 days ago

Mourinho to replace Fonseca as Roma manager from next season

Jose Mourinho has been announced as the manager of Italian Serie A side, AS Roma from the start of next...
Fans to watch Europa League final live in stadium Fans to watch Europa League final live in stadium
Sports2 days ago

Fans to watch Europa League final live in stadium

European football ruling body UEFA, on Monday, said the final of the Europa League in Gdnansk later this month could...
Sports2 days ago

Miss national trials, forget Olympics, sports minister, Dare, warns Nigerian athletes

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has warned Nigerian athletes that anyone who fails to show up...

Latest Tech News

Tech15 hours ago

Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services

The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...
Tech19 hours ago

Ghana to host Jack Dorsey. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Ghana to host...
Tech2 days ago

OceanHub Africa accelerator selects six ocean-minded entrepreneurs. One other thing and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. OceanHub Africa accelerator...
Tech3 days ago

Nigeria’s Zhal Foods wins ₦1M in Quickteller Business contest. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Zhal Foods...
FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan
Tech4 days ago

FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, launched a new electronic agriculture extension facility in Ibadan, the state capital....
Tech5 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

From PayU’s recognition of Nigeria as the biggest ecommerce market in Africa to the launch of a new feature by...