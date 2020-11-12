10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, November 12, 2020

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 180 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Wednesday, dissolved the state executive council ahead of his inauguration for the second term in office.
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N62 billion for the construction of Kano – Gwarzo – Dayi Road, linking Kano and Katsina states.
The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on Wednesday cautioned broadcast stations in the country to independently verify the authenticity of information sourced on the social media before dissemination to the public.
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday ratified Nigeria's membership of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Wednesday sustained its positive momentum as market capitalisation upped by N324.627 billion and bellwether consumer goods stocks like Nigerian Breweries, Presco, Guinness and Nascon, as well as MTN Nigeria accounted for the most gain.
Oil prices lifted further on Wednesday as the optimism that a vaccine, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, will turn out 100 per cent effective in treating the coronavirus, helped sentiment and an industry document revealed United States oil stockpiles crashed analysts' expectations.
Nigeria's organised private sector lost assets and investment worth N5 trillion to the arson and looting, resulting from the tension and turbulence that followed the #EndSARS protests against police brutality in October, the Nigerian Employers' Consultative Association (NECA) said on Tuesday.
Bravura Holdings Limited, with interest in oil and gas production and owned by Benedict Peters, has declared plans to take a chance at platinum mining by investing $1 billion in the development of the metal in Zimbabwe, Bloomberg said on Wednesday, quoting its country manager.
Following concerns that Paul Onuachu is not replicating his goalscoring form at club level in the national team, former international, John Udeze has offered a suggestion.
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, November 12, 2020
