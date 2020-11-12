10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, November 12, 2020

1. 180 fresh COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 64,516. Deaths and recoveries also updated

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 180 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Obaseki dissolves cabinet ahead of inauguration for second term

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Wednesday, dissolved the state executive council ahead of his inauguration for the second term in office. Read more

3. FEC approves N62.7bn for construction of road linking Kano and Katsina

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N62 billion for the construction of Kano – Gwarzo – Dayi Road, linking Kano and Katsina states. Read more

4. NBC cautions TV stations against unverified news, threatens fine

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on Wednesday cautioned broadcast stations in the country to independently verify the authenticity of information sourced on the social media before dissemination to the public. Read more

5. FEC ratifies Nigeria’s membership of African Free Trade Zone

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday ratified Nigeria’s membership of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA. Read more

6. NSE: Nigerian Breweries, Presco MTNN drive N325bn gain

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Wednesday sustained its positive momentum as market capitalisation upped by N324.627 billion and bellwether consumer goods stocks like Nigerian Breweries, Presco, Guinness and Nascon, as well as MTN Nigeria accounted for the most gain. Read more

7. Oil climbs further over COVID-19 vaccine prospects, Bonny Light adds $0.62

Oil prices lifted further on Wednesday as the optimism that a vaccine, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, will turn out 100 per cent effective in treating the coronavirus, helped sentiment and an industry document revealed United States oil stockpiles crashed analysts’ expectations. Read more

8. NECA estimates organized private sector loss from protests at N5tn

Nigeria’s organised private sector lost assets and investment worth N5 trillion to the arson and looting, resulting from the tension and turbulence that followed the #EndSARS protests against police brutality in October, the Nigerian Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) said on Tuesday. Read more

9. Nigerian mogul to invest $1bn in Zimbabwe’s platinum mining

Bravura Holdings Limited, with interest in oil and gas production and owned by Benedict Peters, has declared plans to take a chance at platinum mining by investing $1 billion in the development of the metal in Zimbabwe, Bloomberg said on Wednesday, quoting its country manager. Read more

10. Udeze advises striker Onuachu to tell Eagles teammates how he’d like to be served

Following concerns that Paul Onuachu is not replicating his goalscoring form at club level in the national team, former international, John Udeze has offered a suggestion. Read more