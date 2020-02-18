10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Tuesday morning, February 18, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will make your Tuesday morning.

1. APC, Uzodinma misled Supreme Court on Imo election – PDP

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) claimed on Monday that the Supreme Court was misled to sack Emeka Ihedioha as Imo State governor. The apex court had on January 14 nullified the victory of Ihedioha in the March 9, 2019 governorship election in Imo and declared Senator Hope Uzodinma as duly elected governor of the state. However, the PDP candidate has approached the court to reverse the judgement and hearing on the matter takes place on Tuesday. Read more

2. Crisis in presidency as NSA accuses Kyari of ‘meddling’ in security matters

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, has accused the Chief of Staff of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, of unwarranted “meddlesomeness” on matters of national security. Following the development, Monguno has fired a warning memo to all service chiefs to desist from taking further directives from the President’s Chief of Staff. In the memo dated December 9, 2019, the NSA accused Kyari of issuing directives to the service chiefs without the knowledge or approval of President Muhmmadu Buhari. Read more

3. Buhari not travelling to Britain, Saudi Arabia – Presidency

The Presidency on Monday dismissed as falsehood from mischievous minds, the report that President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to travel to Great Britain, Saudi Arabia and Austria for 20 days. The Presidency in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, described the report as fake and warned Nigerians to beware of merchants of fake news currently on the prowl. Read more

4. Detained journalist Agba Jalingo regains freedom

The detained journalist, Agba Jalingo, was on Monday released from prison after perfecting his bail conditions. An activist, Inibehe Effiong, confirmed his release to journalists in Abuja. Jalingo, who is the publisher of Cross River Watch, has been in detention since August 2019 for allegedly criticizing Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade. Read more

5. Police extend Bayelsa curfew to February 23

The Bayelsa state Police Command on Monday extended the three-day dusk-to-dawn curfew earlier imposed on the state from February 17 to February 23. The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Uche Anozia, announced this at a press briefing in Yenagoa, the state capital. The Command had on Friday imposed a three- day curfew on the state following the crisis that trailed last Thursday’s Supreme Court judgement that sacked the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, David Lyon, as Bayelsa State governor-elect. Read more

6. Magu begs British government to extradite Diezani over alleged corruption

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, on Monday appealed to the British Government to extradite a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, who has been declared wanted by the Commission for alleged corruption. The EFCC wants the flamboyant ex-minister to account for $2.5 billion that was declared missing in the petroleum ministry during ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration. Read more

7. Why we are not happy as leaders from Northern Nigeria – Sanusi

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, told Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai on Monday, they should impact positively on the lives of Nigerians as leaders. The Emir, who spoke at the 60th birthday celebration of the governor in Kaduna, said no leader from the North is happy with the myriads of problems plaguing the region. He said: “When we talk about birthday, we talk about happiness. Just last week, someone asked me, are you happy? And I said I am not.” Read more

8. Police rescue abducted JAMB staff

The Kogi State Police Command said on Monday one of the six abducted staff of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has been rescued. Six employees of the Board were kidnapped on Sunday along the Kabba – Lokoja Road. The spokesman of the state police command, DSP William Aya, told journalists that the man was found inside the bush where he was abandoned by the abductors. Read more

9. Court issues order for arrest of ex-Customs boss Dikko

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday, issued a bench warrant for the arrest of former Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Abdullahi Dikko. Dikko was dragged to court by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) where the former Customs boss was asked to appear before the court on allegations of fraud against him, while he was in office. Read more

10. Court dismisses Kano kingmakers’ suit on new emirates

A High Court sitting in Kano State on Monday struck out a suit filed by Kingmakers in the Kano Emirate challenging the creation of the additional new emirates by the state government. Justice Ahmed T. Badamasi, who delivered the verdict, dismissed the suit filed by the plaintiffs counsel, Barr. Suraj Saida (SAN), for lack of merit. The kingmakers challenging the creation of the emirates are Madakin Kano, Yusuf Nabahani; Makaman Kano, Abdullahi Sarki Ibrahim; Sarkin Dawakin Maituta, Bello Abubakar and Sarkin Bai Kano, Mukhtari Adnan. Read more

