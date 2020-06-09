10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, June 9, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. 315 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 12801; deaths now 361

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday night confirmed 315 new COVID-19 cases in 13 states of the federation and Abuja. Read more

2. No date yet for reopening of schools —Nigerian Govt

The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Uwajiuba, said on Monday no date had been fixed for the reopening of schools across the country. Read more

3. More NDDC staff test positive for COVID-19

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) said on Monday some of its staff had tested positive for COVID-19.Read more

4. EFCC rejects vacation of court’s forfeiture order on Oduah’s assets

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday rejected the vacation of court’s interim forfeiture order on some assets traced to a former Minister of Aviation, Stella Oduah. Read more

5. Governors rule out legal action over Executive Order 10 after meeting FG delegation

The Nigeria Governors Forum on Monday met the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, on the Executive Order 10 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari last month. Read more

6. Support your suit seeking forfeiture of Saraki’s houses with more evidence, judge tells EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been asked to make available more evidence to support its suit praying for the Read more

7. Kano recorded 979 strange deaths in five weeks –FG

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, said on Monday a total of 979 people died from strange illnesses over a five-week period in Kano. Read more

8. NDDC denies awarding N500m contracts to Akpabio, accuses senator who made the allegation of N3.6bn fraud

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) on Monday denied awarding contracts worth N500 million to the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio. Read more

9. Hard times for electricity consumers as NERC hikes price of meters

Electricity consumers in the country would henceforth pay more for pre-paid meters following the hike in the price of the items by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC). Read more

10. KANU TO PRESIDENCY: We spend big on diplomatic offensive, Nigeria will cease to exist when we’re done

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Tuesday reacted to a claim by the presidency that the group was using Christianity to wage war against the Nigerian State. Read more

