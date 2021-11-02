10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, November 2, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest

1. Nigeria moving in wrong direction under APC – Gov Okowa

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okwa, said on Monday Nigeria is headed in the wrong direction under the All Progressives Congress (APC) watch. Read more

2. Worst military regime better than Buhari’s govt – Ortom

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said on Monday the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is worse than a military government. Read more

3. Plateau Assembly crisis in fresh twist as police takes away speaker, 10 lawmakers

The crisis in the Plateau State House of Assembly took a fresh twist on Monday when the purportedly impeached Speaker of the House, Abok Ayuba, and 10 lawmakers were whisked away by police from the Assembly complex. Read more

4. You’re a shoe shiner’, ‘No, you’re an interloper’. Sulodo, Uba clash at Anambra guber debate

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Sen Andy Uba in the forthcoming Anambra election and his counterpart in the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Chukwuma Soludo took time out to lambast each other at the governorship debate held on Monday. Read more

5. Declare bandits federal civil servants, Shehu Sani mocks Nigerian govt

Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central at the National Assembly has mocked the Federal Government, asking it to declare bandits, terrorising the North-West and parts of the North-Central as Federal Civil Servants, since if has refused declare them as terrorists. Read more

6. Int’l Breweries suffers N11.3bn loss, as Nigerians spend N194.04 billion on alcohol, soft drinks in three months

Revenue growth from alcohol and drink consumption rose by over 53.8 percent in Q3 2021 according to Ripples Nigeria analysis, as Nigerians spent over N194.04 billion on products from the brewery industry in three months. Read more

7. NGX: Investors lose N32bn as market cap drops by 0.14%

The Nigerian capital market went downward on Monday following the crash in equity capitalization by 0.14 percent at the end of the day’s trading. Read more

8. Owner of Ikoyi collapsed building got approval for 15 floors but built 21 – Lagos govt

The General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agencollapsedcy (LASBCA), Gbolahan Oki, said on Monday night the owner of the 21-storey building in Ikoyi area of the state got the approval to construct only 15 floors. Read more

9. Police sergeant arrested for supplying arms to criminals in Anambra

Police operatives in Anambra State have arrested a sergeant who is said to be supplying arms and ammunition to criminals in the state. Read more

10. EFCC reportedly arrests socialite, Obi Cubana for alleged money laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday arrested a socialite, Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, for alleged money laundering. Read more

