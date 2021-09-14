10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, September 14, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Makinde disowns 2023 presidential advert

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Monday, distanced himself from 2023 presidential advertisement currently in circulation. Read more

2. INEC charges parties to put house in order ahead of Anambra election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday urged political parties taking part in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra to put their houses in order and undertake responsible campaigns ahead of the exercise. Read more

3. APC to hold state congresses October 2

The All Progressives Congress (APC) will hold its state congresses on October 2. Read more

4. Aisha Buhari hits hard on Pantami, tells him to do the right thing

Wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, on Sunday, took a swipe at the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isah Pantami, challenging him to summon the courage to do the “right things” he has been preaching as an Islamic cleric. Read more

5. Banks, ATM services shutdown in Niger state as CBN supports commercial banks’ protest

Banking activities in Niger state were shutdown on Monday as commercial banks protested against the state government. Read more

6. Despite ban, BDCs offer to help CBN stop Naira devaluation

The Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has offered to assist the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in stopping the Naira’s depreciation. Read more

7. NCS confirms attack on Kogi Custodial Centre

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) has confirmed the attack on the Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC) in Kabba, Kogi State, by unknown gunmen in the early hours of Monday morning. Read more

8. Bandits kill 12 in Kaduna community

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Sunday killed at least 12 persons during an attack on Peigyim village, Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna State. Read more

9. 56 suspected internet fraudsters nabbed in Ogun

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 56 suspected internet fraudsters in Ogun State. Read more

10. Armed groups recruiting, killing children in Niger -Amnesty Int’l

Amnesty International (AI) has released a report indicating an increasing number of children being killed or targeted for recruitment by armed groups in conflicts raging at Niger’s borders with Mali and Burkina Faso. Read more

