10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, September 8, 2020

1. No going back on removal of fuel subsidy —Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Monday the Federal Government would not go back on its decision to remove fuel subsidy. Read more

2. Afenifere calls for adoption of 2014 confab report, rejects constitutional review

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, on Monday rejected the move to review the 1999 Constitution by the National Assembly. Read more

3. We’ll conduct credible elections in Edo, Ondo —INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday declared its readiness to conduct credible elections in Edo and Ondo States. Read more

4. Nigeria faces worsening fiscal situation —Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said on Monday the Federal Government’s decision to re-adjust the macroeconomic projections and assumptions in the 2020-2022 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) was an indication of a worsening fiscal situation for the country. Read more

5. Court grants suspects in Edo Assembly invasion bail

Seven suspects arrested in connection with the invasion of Edo State House of Assembly have been granted bail in the sum of N500,000 each. Read more

6. Naira heads for gain against dollar as CBN resumes forex sales

The restart of foreign exchange sales by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to Bureaux De Change (BDCs) on Monday is anticipated to strengthen the naira against the dollar, according to operators. Read more

7. 13 power plants shut down as Discos reject 8,733 megawatts in one week

Power generation in the country fell on Sunday as four more power plants shut down within two days, bringing the total number of idle plants to 13. Read more

8. Oil prices slide after Saudi cuts, China slows imports; Bonny Light sheds 1.43%

Oil prices fell by more than 1% on Monday after touching their lowest points since July as Saudi Arabia made the most profound monthly price cuts for supply to Asia in five months and hopes about demand recovery faded amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

9. NSE: Profit-taking in blue-chip stocks halts bull run

The bull run in the equity section of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) ended on Monday as profit-taking activities in some blue-chip stocks caused trade to end in the negative territory. Read more

10. Messi trains for first time at Barca since failed attempt to leave

Argentina forward, Lionel Messi was in training Monday albeit alone at Barcelona after confirming he will continue at the club. Read more

