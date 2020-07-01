10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, July 1, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. 561 new cases of COVID-19 as Nigeria’s total hits 25,694; death toll now 590

Nigeria on Tuesday night recorded 561 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Nigeria is in a ‘very terrible state of development’ —Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday decried the vulnerable nature of the Nigerian economy as well as the infrastructural deficit. Read more

3. All my appointees undergo drug tests before confirmation —Ganduje

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, said on Tuesday members of the state executive council and other political appointees were subjected to drug tests before they were appointed. Read more

4. Niger governor cuts salaries, allowances of political office holders by 30%

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, on Tuesday, ordered a 30 percent cut in the salaries and allowances of all political office holders in the state. Read more

5. Osun SSG tests positive for COVID-19

The Secretary to the Osun State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, has tested positive for COVID-19. Read more

6. Keyamo clashes with NASS members over 774,000 jobs project (Video)

A few minutes after his meeting with the National Assembly joint committees on the 774,000 Special Public Works programme jobs ended in a fiasco, the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, said on Tuesday evening the lawmakers could not stop the recruitment exercise. Read more

7. Ondo deputy governor prays for Akeredolu’s quick recovery from COVID-19

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, on Tuesday prayed for the quick recovery of the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who had tested positive for COVID-19. Read more

8. Messi nets 700th career goal as Barcelona condemned to draw – again

Argentina forward, Lionel Messi reached a career milestone on Tuesday night after he scored his 700th goal for club and country as Barcelona drew Atletico Madrid. Read more

9. ICPC declares ex-staff wanted for allegedly receiving gratification

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Tuesday declared one of its former staff wanted for alleged fraudulent practices. Read more

10. Ekiti govt orders reopening of schools, worship centres

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, on Tuesday directed schools in the state to reopen on July 20. Read more

