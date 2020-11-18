‘2021 will not be palatable, Nigerians will not enjoy this govt’ —Primate Ayodele

The founder and Spiritual Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has predicted doom and disaster for Nigeria and Nigerians in 2021.

Ayodele said on Tuesday, during a press conference in Lagos, that the year 2021 will not be a palatable year for the country and its citizens.

He declared that the country will face turbulent times and harsh economic situation such that people will not be able to go to work, while Nigerians will not enjoy the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In the series of prophecies for the nation, Ayodele added that he sees confusion in the land, banks crashing and the government unable to bring things under control.

He also advised Nigerians to embark on a series of prayers and fasting between January 1 and 14, 2021, to avert the looming economic downturn that could lead to hard times for the country.

“2021 will not be a palatable year, economically. Nigerians will not enjoy this government.

“This government will face another hard time economically, I see some banks crashing. Let us pray between 1st – 14th of January to avert this crisis.

“Nigerians will not be able to go to work. I’m not seeing strike but I am seeing confusion everywhere. Nigerians must seek the face of God before it’s too late, it’s a warning,” the popular seer declared.

