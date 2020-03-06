MI exits Chocolate City after 13-yrs, floats own record label

Multiple award winning rapper, Jude Abaga popularly known as MI (Mr Incredible) has parted company with Chocolate City after 13-years, to set up his own record label.

The lyricist revealed this on his official Instagram page on Friday and the announcement of his exit from Choc City is coming after he dropped his 10th studio project titled “Judah Extended Play” under his new record labe,l “Incredible Music”

“There is a lot of truth in my new EP the “Judah EP”. 1. I had a dream that CBN would be the greatest group the world had ever seen… it was on me… and today I announce my decision to finally let go and move on to something new! Thank you for your support and love for 13 years… and if you are still with me!! Let’s go… please follow @imthetribe,” MI wrote on Instagram.

The development comes weeks after MI revealed that he is about to drop fresh rap collections before the year runs out.

MI excited scores of his fans when he informed on social media platform, Twitter, that he was working on the release of three rap albums before the month of December this year, while he was responding to a question posed by a fan.

“Chairman MI Abaga, it’s 2020. It’s a beautiful year. Please give us 4 albums, one for each quarter of the year; or just two albums, one for each half of the year, or just 1 album… Just give us something, please,” the fan on Twitter said.

Reacting to the request by the fan, MI tweeted back saying: “I think I can do three, but let’s not jink it.”

In 2008, M.I officially signed on to Chocolate City where he went to release four critically acclaimed solo albums, three mixtapes, a compilation album and a playlist while under the label founded in 2005 by lawyer, Audu Maikori alongside Paul Okeugo.

The rapper was later appointed the CEO of Chocolate City on June 30, 2015, which saw the return of his brother, Jesse Jagz and also witnessed the signing of other acts like; Loose Kaynon, DJ Lambo, Ruby Gyang, Ckay, Yung L, Milli, Koker , Kahli Abdu & VHS Safari.

