Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday February 28, 2022

1. Nigerian govt, NASS to reach agreement on contentious section of Electoral Act – Presidency

The Presidency said on Sunday the National Assembly and the Executive would reach a consensus on the contentious Section 84 of the newly signed Electoral Act. Read More

2. NLC demands inclusion of local govt, judiciary autonomy in amended constitution

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Sunday renewed its demand for the autonomy of local governments, legislature and judiciary in the country. Read More

3. ‘Expect shock in PDP presidential primary,’ Wike tells Nigerians

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said on Sunday the outcome of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary slated for later in the year would shock Nigerians. Read More

4. APC constitutes 20 sub-committees ahead of national convention

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has set up 20 sub-committees ahead of its national convention slated for March 26. Read More

5. ‘Your claim on PDP presidential ticket a big lie,’ Ex-Edo commissioner, Afegbua tells Atiku

A former Commissioner for Information in Edo State, Prince Kassim Afegbua, on Sunday described as outright falsehood claim by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential ticket. Read More

6. Ukrainian govt adopts Bitcoin as Nigerians, others lose accounts to Russian war

Ukrainian citizens are depending on cryptocurrency for financial transactions as many of the displaced residents, including Nigerians cannot access their accounts. Read More

7. NGX round-up: Investors splash N19.4bn on 1.6bn shares in 5 days

Investors at the Nigerian capital market parted with N19.481 billion in exchange for 1.668 billion shares in 25,979 deals last week. Read More

8. Bandits kill three in Niger villages

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Sunday morning killed three people in two communities in Niger State. Read More

9. NDLEA intercepts Tramadol, €809,850 cash in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted at least 649,300 capsules of Tramadol and € 809,850 in Lagos. Read More

10. Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties to win Carabao Cup

Liverpool on Sunday defeated Chelsea on penalties to clinch their first domestic cup title in a decade, having won it in 2012. Read More

