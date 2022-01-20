Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday Morning, January 20, 2022

These 10 top stories across Nigerian newspapers might interest you.

1. CONVENTION: APC begins sale of forms February 14

The All Progressives Congress (APC) will begin the sale of forms for aspirants seeking national leadership positions in the forthcoming national convention from February 14. Read More

2. ‘Your claim on PVCs incorrect,’ INEC replies Tinubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday rejected a claim credited to the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs). Read More

3. We provided Kanu with new mattress and pillow, but he refused new clothes —DSS lawyer

Mr. Shuaibu Labaran, the prosecution counsel in the ongoing case between the federal government and the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, has explained that the Department of State Service (DSS) provided Kanu with new mattress, pillow and clothes as directed by the Judge, but he (Kanu) refused the clothes. Read More

4. Like Senate, Reps adopt direct, indirect primaries for parties, drop consensus

The House of Representatives on Wednesday adopted the direct and indirect means of primaries for political parties in the country, but voted against the use of consensus to pick party flag bearers. Read More

5. I’m ready to vie for Nigeria’s presidential seat but not desperate – Kalu

The Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, said on Wednesday he would vie for the presidency in 2023 if the All Progressives Congress (APC) zones the ticket to the South-East. Read More

Read also: Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday Morning, January 19, 2022

6. Kanu pleads ‘not guilty’ to fresh terrorism charges.. case adjourned till Feb 16

Embattled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has pleaded not guilty to the 15-count treasonable felony charges preferred against him by the Federal Government at the Federal High Court in Abuja. Read More

7. EFCC reportedly grills AMCON MD, Ahmed Kuru, for alleged diversion of assets

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) reportedly grilled the Managing Director of Assets Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON), Ahmed Kuru, over alleged diversion of seized assets on Wednesday. Read More

8. IPOB denies operating camp in Anambra, accuses military of extrajudicial killings

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Wednesday dismissed the Nigerian Army’s claim on the killing of its members at a camp in Lilu, Ihiala local government area of Anambra State. Read More

9. Investors pocket N417.15bn as Nigeria’s stock market maintains bullish run

The Nigerian capital market continued its recovery on Wednesday following the rise in equity capitalization by 1.73 percent at the close of the day’s business. Read More

10. ‘Three down, four to go!’ – Buhari charges Eagles to maintain terrific AFCON form

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his excitement over Super Eagles’ third victory at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Read More

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now