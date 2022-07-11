Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, July 11th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Tinubu picks ex-Borno gov, Shettima as running mate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has picked the former Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate in the 2023 election. Read more

2. APC’s exclusionist politics has damaged Nigeria – Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday blasted the All Progressives Congress (APC) for playing “exclusionist politics” in the last seven years. Read more

3. Saraki explains difference between APC and PDP govts

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has ripped into the federal government over its non-challant attitude to end the ongoing industrial action by Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). Read more

4. INEC dashes senatorial hopes for Akpabio, Lawan, says they remain disqualified

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has dashed the hopes of former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Goodwill Akpabio and Senate President Ahmed Lawan, to contest for the senatorial seats in their respective states, insisting that the duo remain disqualified to run. Read more

5. Adeleke tackles Oyetola on Amotekun, state helicopter

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on Sunday accused Governor Gboyega Oyetola of politicising insecurity in the state by using the South-West security network, Amotekun for selfish purposes. Read more

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, July 10th 2022

6. Falana demands prosecution of terrorism financiers, insurgents after Kuje attack

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, on Sunday questioned the Federal Government’s refusal to prosecute suspected terrorists and their financiers. Read more

7. Lagos govt begs residents over floods

The Lagos State government has apologised to the people over the the devastating floods which ravaged major parts of the state at the weekend. Read more

8. Police kills suspected kidnapper in Edo

Police operatives in Edo on Sunday killed a suspected kidnapper along the Benin-Auchi expressway, Etsako-West local government area of the state. Read more

9. 17 bodies recovered from Lagos boat mishap

At least 17 bodies had been recovered from the scene of Friday’s boat mishap along the Ojo area of Lagos State. Read more

10. Super Falcons thrash Burundi to set up Cameroon Q’final clash at AWCON

Nigeria women’s senior football team, the Super Falcons thrashed Burundi 4-0 in their final group game at the ongoing Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON). Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now