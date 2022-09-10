Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday September 10th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. PDP CRISIS: Confusion as DG says Tambuwal is still chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum

Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum, CID Maduabum, has debunked reports that Waziri Tambuwal, the Sokoto State Governor, has has resigned from his position as Chairman of the Forum. Read More



2. Fayose makes u-turn, backs Atiku for presidency in 2023

The former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, on Friday dismissed the rumour of a rift between the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. https://www.ripplesnigeria.com/fayose-makes-u-turn-backs-atiku-for-presidency-in-2023/

3. Lawan’s senatorial return in limbo as INEC insists APC has no candidate for Yobe North

The return of the current Senate President, Ahmad Lawan into the upper chambers ahead of the 2023 elections is still mired in uncertainty after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) disclosed that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has no candidate for the Yobe North Senatorial zone. Read More

4. Borno PDP accuses Gov Zulum of harassment, intimidation

The Borno State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has accused the state Governor, Babagana Zulum, of using state security apparatus to harass and intimidate its members. Read More

5. NNPP demands disqualification of APC governorship, Assembly candidates in Kaduna

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Friday demanded the disqualification of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship and House of Assembly candidates in Kaduna State. Read More

6. Era of election results manipulation over in Nigeria – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared on Friday that days of wanton manipulation of election results are over in Nigeria. Read More

7. Again, Angola overtakes Nigeria in crude oil production

For the third time in eight months, Nigeria is not Africa’s largest oil producer as production fell to 972,394 barrels per day in August. Read More

8. NDLEA seizes 12 pump-action guns, 374 cartridges in Kogi

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Friday intercepted 12 pump-action guns and 374 cartridges in Kogi State. Read More

9. One killed, two injured in Kogi bandits’ attack

Bandits on Thursday night killed one person and injured two others during an attack on traders in Bagana village, Omala local government area of Kogi State. Read More

10. Bayelsa Queens to face Champions League holders in group stage

Nigeria’s representatives, Bayelsa Queens have discovered their group stage opponents in this season’s CAF women’s Champions League. Read More

