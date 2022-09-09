Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday September 9th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. PDP picks ex-Senate President, Wabara as new BoT chair

A former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, has been appointed as the acting Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following the resignation of Walid Jibrin, on Thursday. Read more

2. Reprieve for Ayu as PDP NEC passes vote of confidence in chairman

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Executive Committee on Thursday passed a vote of confidence on the embattled National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu. Read more

3. Gov AbdulRazaq to present 2022 revised budget of N187.5bn to Kwara Assembly

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq , will present the state’s 2022 revised budget of N187.5 billion to the state House of Assembly in the coming days. Read More

4. PDP to unveil Presidential Campaign Council Thursday

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says it has concluded plans to unveil its 2023 National Presidential Campaign Council team. Read More

5. IPOB accuses state agents of using its insignia to attack Labour Party rallies

Outlawed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has accused ‘state agents’ and enemies of Biafra of using its name and insignia to attack members of the Labour Party (LP), during their rallies. Read More

6. Nigeria exports N7.4trn worth of goods in Q2, India tops destination

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that Nigeria recorded a positive trade of N1.9 billion in the second quarter (Q2) of 2022. Read More

7. Upheaval in aviation sector as Nigerian govt threatens sanctions over flight tickets

Foreign airlines operating in the nation have been threatened with sanctions by the Federal Government for refusing to take naira as payment for tickets. Read More

8. Fire razes Abia electrical market

An early morning fire Thursday razed Hospital Road Electrical Market in Aba, Abia State, and destroyed goods worth over N900 million. Read More

9. Police arrests 5 suspected telecoms cable thieves in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested five suspected telecommunication cable thieves in the Ikoyi area of the state. Read More

10. EUROPA: Arsenal begin campaign with win over Zurich, Man Utd beaten by Sociedad

Premier League club, Arsenal kicked off their Europa League campaign with victory over Zurich on Thursday night. Read More

