Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday 12th March 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Atiku writes INEC, demands access to election materials

Atiku Abubakar, a candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the recently held presidential election, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to abide by the Court of Appeal’s March 3 ruling.Read more

2. Wike declares Obi hero of Nigeria’s presidential election

The Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has described the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, as the hero of the February 25 presidential election.Read more

3. BVAS: Labour Party threatens to protest at INEC offices over snub of court order

The Labour Party has threatened to embark on a protest at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices across the country over the commission’s refusal to allow inspection of materials used for last month’s presidential election.Read more

4. Soludo tackles Obi over support for Labour Party’s assembly candidates in Anambra

The Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, on Saturday described as deceitful the call by the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for people of the state to vote for his party’s candidates in the March 18 state house of assembly election.Read more

5. NNPP senatorial candidate in Nasarawa drags INEC to tribunal over omission of party’s logo

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate in Nasarawa West Senatorial District, Wakili Kabiru-Muhammad, has dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to the election petition tribunal over the omission of the party’s logo.Read more

6. Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse crashes stablecoin, USDC, to all-time low

The impact of Silicon Valley Bank’s liquidation has spread into the cryptocurrency industry as USD Coin (USDC), the second most valuable Stablecoin, hit an all-time low on Saturday.Read more

7. Like Kogi, Ekiti to prosecute persons rejecting old naira notes

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, on Saturday threatened to order the arrest and prosecution of traders and service providers rejecting the old N500 and N1000 notes.Read more

8. Gunmen abduct nine in Abuja residential estate

Gunmen on Friday night abducted nine persons at the Grow Homes Estate in the Kubuwa area of the Federal Capital Territory.Read more

9. Police rescues 14 hostages after 68 days in Zamfara

Police operatives in Zamfara have rescued 14 kidnapped victims during a raid on kidnappers’ hideout in the state.Read more

10. Senegal crowned U-20 AFCON champions after beating Gambia in final

Senegal have emerged as champions of the 2023 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after they defeated Gambia in the final on Saturday.Read more

