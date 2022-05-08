Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday May 8th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Coalition picks N100m APC form for AfDB president, Adesina

The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) and former Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Akiwumi Adesina, has joined the race for the presidency under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Read more

2. 2023: Emefiele urges farmers not to buy his presidential nomination form

The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele has suggested that he is yet to decide whether or not he is joining the presidential race for who becomes Nigeria’s president in 2023. Read more

3. Gov Udom urges FG, ASUU to resolve issues, end strike

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has urged the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to sheathe their swords, and end the ongoing strike. Read more

4. Aisha Yesufu tags Nigerians as ‘dumb slaves’ allowing atrocities by political leaders

Human rights activist and co-convener of BringBackOurGirls Movement, Aisha Yesufu, has taken a swipe at the Nigerian public for their complete silence over what she said are the unpardonable atrocities perpetrated by the political class. Read more

5. 2023: Abdulmumin Jibrin dumps APC, may abandon Tinubu

The Director-General of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Support Groups Management Council (ABATSGMC), Abdulmumin Jibrin, has left the All Progressives Congress (APC). Read more

6. Ibom Air pulls out of planned airline strike as FG begs operators

Ibom Air, one of Nigeria’s carriers, has opted to not participate in the planned suspension of flight operations by Airline operators on Monday, May 9, 2022, over the rising cost of aviation fuel. Read more

7. Telcos may be justified to increase tariff for calls, data, but… —NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has failed to rule out the possibility of increase in tariff, as requested by the Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria (ALTON). Read more

8. Reports on classification of IPOB as terror group inaccurate – British govt

The United Kingdom on Friday dismissed reports on its proscription of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Read more

9. Another building collapses in Lagos

Another story building has collapsed in the Okota, Lagos area of Lagos State. However, no casualty was recorded as the building came down. Read more

10. EPL: Ronaldo fires blanks as Man Utd thrashed by Brighton, Chelsea held by Wolves

Cristiano Ronaldo was in action for Manchester United on Saturday as they suffered a heavy defeat against Brighton in the Premier League. Read more

