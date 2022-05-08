News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday May 8th 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Coalition picks N100m APC form for AfDB president, Adesina
The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) and former Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Akiwumi Adesina, has joined the race for the presidency under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Read more
2. 2023: Emefiele urges farmers not to buy his presidential nomination form
The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele has suggested that he is yet to decide whether or not he is joining the presidential race for who becomes Nigeria’s president in 2023. Read more
3. Gov Udom urges FG, ASUU to resolve issues, end strike
Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has urged the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to sheathe their swords, and end the ongoing strike. Read more
4. Aisha Yesufu tags Nigerians as ‘dumb slaves’ allowing atrocities by political leaders
Human rights activist and co-convener of BringBackOurGirls Movement, Aisha Yesufu, has taken a swipe at the Nigerian public for their complete silence over what she said are the unpardonable atrocities perpetrated by the political class. Read more
5. 2023: Abdulmumin Jibrin dumps APC, may abandon Tinubu
The Director-General of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Support Groups Management Council (ABATSGMC), Abdulmumin Jibrin, has left the All Progressives Congress (APC). Read more
Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday May 6th 2022
6. Ibom Air pulls out of planned airline strike as FG begs operators
Ibom Air, one of Nigeria’s carriers, has opted to not participate in the planned suspension of flight operations by Airline operators on Monday, May 9, 2022, over the rising cost of aviation fuel. Read more
7. Telcos may be justified to increase tariff for calls, data, but… —NCC
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has failed to rule out the possibility of increase in tariff, as requested by the Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria (ALTON). Read more
8. Reports on classification of IPOB as terror group inaccurate – British govt
The United Kingdom on Friday dismissed reports on its proscription of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Read more
9. Another building collapses in Lagos
Another story building has collapsed in the Okota, Lagos area of Lagos State. However, no casualty was recorded as the building came down. Read more
10. EPL: Ronaldo fires blanks as Man Utd thrashed by Brighton, Chelsea held by Wolves
Cristiano Ronaldo was in action for Manchester United on Saturday as they suffered a heavy defeat against Brighton in the Premier League. Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...