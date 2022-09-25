Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday September 25th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Saraki speaks on PDP crisis, rallies support for Atiku

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Saturday broke his silence on the internal wrangling in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Read more

2. 2023: Osinbajo out, Aregbesola in as APC unveils campaign council

The presidential campaign team for the 2023 election has finally been presented by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Read more

3. Tinubu Campaign team defends omission of Osinbajo’s name from list

The Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council has defended the omission of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo from the full list of members of the council unveiled on Friday. Read more

4. Atiku’s spokesman, Bwala, claims Osinbajo opted out of APC campaign council over Muslim-Muslim ticket

The spokesman for the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign council, Daniel Bwala, claimed on Saturday Vice President Yemi Osibanjo, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, opted out of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council to protest the party’s decision adoption of a Muslim-Muslim ticket. Read more

5. Buhari charges African leaders to sustain fight against corruption

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday challenged African leaders to fight tirelessly against corruption in their various. Read more

6. Kwara govt warns against collection of illegal fees in schools

The Kwara State government on Saturday warned school principals against collection of illegal fees from students in the state. Read more

7. Strike: Kumuyi begs Nigerian govt, ASUU to embrace dialogue

The General Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor W. F Kumuyi, on Saturday urged the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to resolve their dispute in the interest of Nigerian students. Read more

8. Police intercepts ammunition, arrests 3 suspects in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have intercepted a large cache of ammunition hidden in two buses and arrested three persons in the state. Read more

9. Police arrests 84-year-old man for sexually abusing minor

An 84-year-old man, Stephen Jack, has been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly defiling an eight-year-old girl. Read more

10. Ronaldo charged by English FA over phone incident

Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged by the English Football Association over a footage that appeared to show him knocking a phone out of a fan’s hand. Read More

