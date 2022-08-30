Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday August 30th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Why I returned to PDP – Ex-gov Shekarau

A former Kano State governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, has explained why he dumped the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and for the People’s Democratic Party. Read more

2. Labour Party disowns Peter Obi’s campaign director in Imo over fraud allegations

The leadership of the Labour Party (LP) at the national level has dissociated itself from the Imo State coordinator of the Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Organization, Fabian Ihekweme, over allegations of fraud and conspiracy. Read more

3. Court stops Buhari, NBC from shutting down 53 broadcast stations

The Federal High Court in Lagos has stopped President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) from revoking the licenses of 53 broadcast stations in the country, and shutting down the stations for allegedly failing to renew their licenses. Read more

4. Nigerians in U.S to hold debate for presidential candidates

Diaspora Nigerians in the United States under the auspices of Organisation for the Advancement of Nigerians (OAN, Inc.), have concluded plans to organise a debate for presidential candidates towards the 2023 election. Read more

5. Again, ASUU dashes hope of universities resuming, extends strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has again dashed hopes that universities in the country would soon resume, after the union decided on an extension of its over six months old strike action. Read more

6. TransExpress, UPDC REIT lead gainers as Nigeria’s capital market dips marginally

The Nigerian capital market closed business on Monday with the equity capitalization standing at N26.794 trillion. Read more

7. Nigerian govt proposes N19.7tr budget for 2023

The Federal Government has proposed a 2023 budget of N19.76 trillion. Read more

8. Fire guts Abuja radio station

Fire on Monday afternoon gutted the Eagle FM radio in Lokogoma, Abuja. Read more

9.NCoS confirms death of Kuje prison inmate

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, on Monday confirmed the death of an inmate of Kuje Custodial Centre. Read more

10. Serena Williams advances to second round at US Open

American tennis superstar Serena Williams has made it into the second round of the ongoing US Open after beating Danka Kovinic in the first round on Tuesday morning. Read more

