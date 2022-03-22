Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday March 22, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Like Ebonyi, Court sacks 20 Cross River lawmakers for dumping PDP

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday sacked 20 lawmakers from Cross River State for dumping the political party under which banner they won their seats. Read More

2. APC governors resolved differences, committed to hitch-free convention – Sule

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, said on Monday the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors have resolved their differences ahead of the party’s national convention slated for March 26. Read More

3. INSECURITY: Buhari approves deployment of more security personnel to Imo

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved deployment of additional security personnel to Imo to check the growing insecurity in the state. Read More

4. Unlike Egypt, South Africa, CBN keeps Nigeria’s interest rate constant despite pressure

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has resisted pressure to raise interest rates despite the fact that most of its peers in Africa have initiated moves to push up rates in response to economic pressures induced by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Read More

5. NGX: Access Bank, Zenith lead trading as shareholders lose N16.56bn

Investors at the Nigerian capital lost N16.56 billion on Monday following the crash in the equity capitalisation by 0.06 percent at the close of the day’s business. Read More

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday March 21, 2022

6. Nigeria scraps compulsory COVID-19 test for vaccinated travellers

The Federal Government said on Monday fully vaccinated inbound travellers would no longer be required to take a pre-departure COVID-19 test. Read More

7. JAMB rules out extension of deadline for UTME registration

The Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Ishaq Oloyede, said on Monday there would be no going back on the March 26 deadline for the registration of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in the country. Read More

8. Police arrests pastors for alleged murder of church member in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun have arrested two pastors for the alleged murder of one of their church members in the state. Read More

9. Russia bans Facebook, Instagram as tension with US over Ukraine conflict boils over

A court in Russia on Monday banned Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, for alleged “extremist activities.” Read More

10. Sports Minister hails Ese Brume for winning silver at World Athletics Indoor Championships

Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare has applauded long jumper Ese Brume over her silver medal win at the just concluded World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia. Read More

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now