﻿10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, June 14, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Buhari’s cattle grazing approach not in tune with modern trends – Akeredolu

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Sunday rejected President Muhammadu Buhari’s position on open grazing. Read more

2. FACT CHECK… Did Buhari lift 10.5 million Nigerians out of poverty in two years?

President Muhammadu Buhari made a bold claim on Saturday that his administration had lifted 10.5 million Nigerians out of poverty in the past two years. Read more

3. Ngige blames propaganda for spiralling insecurity in South-East

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has detailed reasons for the recurring breakdown in law and order across the South-East zone. Read more

4. Nnamdi Kanu insists on referendum, says S/E leaders’ position irrelevant

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has restated its resolve towards ensuring a referendum for the realisation of a sovereign country. Read more

5. 2023 presidential race hots up as Tinubu’s posters flood Abuja

The race for the 2023 presidential election is gathering momentum as posters of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, appeared in several parts of Abuja on Sunday. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, June 13, 2021

6. Nigeria spent N.9tn on debts servicing in three months – DMO

The cost of servicing Nigeria’s public debts has increased by 62.9 percent in the first three months of the year. Read more

7. Nigerian Army urges Boko Haram insurgents to surrender

The Nigerian Army on Sunday urged remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists to surrender and embrace peace. Read more

8. Policeman feared dead as gunmen attack another police station in A’Ibom

A police officer has been feared killed while scores were injured as unknown gunmen reportedly attacked another police station in Akwa Ibom State. Read more

9. Israeli parliament ends Netanyahu’s 12-year rule, votes in new govt

Israel’s parliament on Sunday ended Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year rule after voting in favor of a new coalition government. Read more

10. Euro 2020: Sterling goal seals opening win for England against Croatia

Manchester City forward, Raheem Sterling scored the only goal of the game as England begin their Euro 2020 campaign with victory over Croatia. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions