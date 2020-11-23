10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Monday morning, November 23, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. NLC, TUC leaders accuse Buhari’s govt of putting their lives at risk

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have accused the Nigerian government of putting their lives at risk over the recent hike in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariffs. Read more

2. Borno govt denies fresh attack on Zulum’s convoy

The Borno State Government on Sunday denied reports that there was a fresh attack on the convoy of the state governor, Babagana Zulum by elements of the dreaded Boko Haram insurgents. Read more

3. RECESSION: Atiku urges Buhari to swallow pride, take quality advice on management of economy

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Sunday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to swallow his pride and heed to the advice of others as Nigeria slips into its worst recession in 33 years. Read more

4. #EndSARS: British MPs to deliberate on request for sanction against Nigeria Monday

The British Parliament will begin deliberations on Monday on a petition filed by some groups and individuals requesting sanctions against the Nigerian government and officials for alleged human rights violations during the #EndSARS protests. Read more

5. ‘Be watchful of APC antics ahead of 2023,’ PDP cautions Nigerians

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday cautioned Nigerians against falling for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidential election. Read more

6. APC chieftains’ visit not political – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Saturday dismissed claims that last week’s visit of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains to his Abuja home was aimed at persuading him to defect to the party ahead of the 2023 election. Read more

7. Umahi sacks four aides over alleged dereliction of duty

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has sacked four of his technical assistants for alleged dereliction of duty. Read more

8. Nigerian Army’s account of its involvement in Lekki shooting is as straight as Bob Risky – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former aide of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, on Sunday mocked the Nigerian Army for giving different accounts of its involvement in the October 20 shooting of #EndSARS protesters in the Lekki area of Lagos. Read more

9. EPL: Iheanacho unused in Leicester defeat at Liverpool; Iwobi impresses in Everton’s win

Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho was an unused substitute in their defeat to Liverpool in a Premier League clash at Anfield on Sunday. Read more

10. Medvedev beats Thiem to win biggest title of career at ATP Finals

Russian tennis star, Daniil Medvedev on Sunday defeated Dominic Thiem to win at the ATP Finals inside the O2 Arena in London. Read more