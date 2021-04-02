10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, April 2, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, April 2, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you
1. ‘Restructuring not break-up is solution to Nigeria’s problems,’ PDP chieftain counsels secessionist groups
The Vice-chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South-South, Chief Dan Orbih, on Thursday joined the group of concerned citizens calling for the restructuring of Nigeria in a bid to address the myriads of problems confronting the country. Read more
2. 2023: INEC begins voter registration June 28, rejects NIN for exercise
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday rejected the mandatory use of National Identity Number (NIN) for the Continuous Voter Registration for the 2023 general election. Read more
3. 818,865 receive COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria
The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCSA) revealed on Thursday that at least 818,865 persons have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria. Read more
4. 106 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 162,997. More recoveries confirmed
Nigeria on Thursday recorded 106 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
5. Anambra police arrests suspect in connection with Soludo’s attack, confirms abduction of commissioner
The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of one suspect in connection with the attack on the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Charles Soludo, by gunmen at his country home. Read more
6. Nigerian govt orders GoTv, Startimes to migrate to FreeTV platform
The Federal Government has directed two PayTv platforms, GoTv and Startimes, to migrate their signals from self-carrying to any of the two licensed FreeTv signal distributors. Read more
7. Nigeria’s external reserves dropped by $177.6m in March – CBN
Nigeria’s external reserves dropped by $177.6 million last month, data from the Central Bank of Nigeria revealed on Thursday. Read more
8. CBN pegs deposit to foreign currency accounts at $5,000
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued a new policy on foreign currency to the deposit money banks in the country. Read more
9. Investors lose N67.17bn in Nigeria’s stock market. FTN Cocoa, Unity Bank among top losers
Investors in the Nigerian stock market lost N67.17 billion as the bourse topsy-turvy runs continued on Thursday. Read more
10. Unbeaten Super Eagles to discover AFCON group foes June 25
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) race when the finals begin. Read more
Investigations
Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday blamed the fierce political battle in the state on people’s “over-dependence on...
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Unbeaten Super Eagles to discover AFCON group foes June 25
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations...
Stadium Australia to host final of 32-team 2023 Women’s W’Cup
The 2023 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand will have its...
Osaka’s 23-match winning run ended in Miami Open quarters
Naomi Osaka finally tasted defeat for the first time in 24 matches after she lost to Maria Sakkari in the...
Oshoala scores against Man City as Barca Ladies reach Champions League semis
Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala was on target again as Barcelona Ladies held on to clinch a Champions League semifinal...
Bafana coach Ntseki sacked after S’Africa failed to qualify for AFCON
The Bafana Bafana of South Africa are now without a manager as the country’s football federation has sacked coach Molefi...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s Pricepally raises 6-digit pre-seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Pricepally raises...
Donald Trump launches website after social media ban
Former US President, Donald Trump, has resurfaced online following the launch of his “Official Website Of The 45th President.” The...
Nigeria’s Curacel closes $450k pre-seed round to fund expansion. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Curacel closes...
Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls out remote freelancer management tool. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls...
UK startup launches musical contest in Nigeria
Swype Global, a United Kingdom startup operating in the digital technology space, has launched Swypatune Nigeria Series 1 which offers...
Chinese startup DiDi Chuxing penetrates Africa through South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Chinese startup DiDi...