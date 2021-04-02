10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, April 2, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. ‘Restructuring not break-up is solution to Nigeria’s problems,’ PDP chieftain counsels secessionist groups

The Vice-chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South-South, Chief Dan Orbih, on Thursday joined the group of concerned citizens calling for the restructuring of Nigeria in a bid to address the myriads of problems confronting the country. Read more

2. 2023: INEC begins voter registration June 28, rejects NIN for exercise

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday rejected the mandatory use of National Identity Number (NIN) for the Continuous Voter Registration for the 2023 general election. Read more

3. 818,865 receive COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCSA) revealed on Thursday that at least 818,865 persons have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria. Read more

4. 106 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 162,997. More recoveries confirmed

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 106 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

5. Anambra police arrests suspect in connection with Soludo’s attack, confirms abduction of commissioner

The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of one suspect in connection with the attack on the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Charles Soludo, by gunmen at his country home. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Thursday morning, April 1, 2021

6. Nigerian govt orders GoTv, Startimes to migrate to FreeTV platform

The Federal Government has directed two PayTv platforms, GoTv and Startimes, to migrate their signals from self-carrying to any of the two licensed FreeTv signal distributors. Read more

7. Nigeria’s external reserves dropped by $177.6m in March – CBN

Nigeria’s external reserves dropped by $177.6 million last month, data from the Central Bank of Nigeria revealed on Thursday. Read more

8. CBN pegs deposit to foreign currency accounts at $5,000

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued a new policy on foreign currency to the deposit money banks in the country. Read more

9. Investors lose N67.17bn in Nigeria’s stock market. FTN Cocoa, Unity Bank among top losers

Investors in the Nigerian stock market lost N67.17 billion as the bourse topsy-turvy runs continued on Thursday. Read more

10. Unbeaten Super Eagles to discover AFCON group foes June 25

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) race when the finals begin. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions