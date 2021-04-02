 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, April 2, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Nigeria In One Minute

10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, April 2, 2021

Published

5 hours ago

on

Top 10 stories from Nigerian newspapers

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. ‘Restructuring not break-up is solution to Nigeria’s problems,’ PDP chieftain counsels secessionist groups

The Vice-chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South-South, Chief Dan Orbih, on Thursday joined the group of concerned citizens calling for the restructuring of Nigeria in a bid to address the myriads of problems confronting the country. Read more

2. 2023: INEC begins voter registration June 28, rejects NIN for exercise

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday rejected the mandatory use of National Identity Number (NIN) for the Continuous Voter Registration for the 2023 general election. Read more

3. 818,865 receive COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCSA) revealed on Thursday that at least 818,865 persons have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria. Read more

4. 106 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 162,997. More recoveries confirmed

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 106 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

5. Anambra police arrests suspect in connection with Soludo’s attack, confirms abduction of commissioner

The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of one suspect in connection with the attack on the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Charles Soludo, by gunmen at his country home. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Thursday morning, April 1, 2021

6. Nigerian govt orders GoTv, Startimes to migrate to FreeTV platform

The Federal Government has directed two PayTv platforms, GoTv and Startimes, to migrate their signals from self-carrying to any of the two licensed FreeTv signal distributors. Read more

7. Nigeria’s external reserves dropped by $177.6m in March – CBN

Nigeria’s external reserves dropped by $177.6 million last month, data from the Central Bank of Nigeria revealed on Thursday. Read more

8. CBN pegs deposit to foreign currency accounts at $5,000

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued a new policy on foreign currency to the deposit money banks in the country. Read more

9. Investors lose N67.17bn in Nigeria’s stock market. FTN Cocoa, Unity Bank among top losers

Investors in the Nigerian stock market lost N67.17 billion as the bourse topsy-turvy runs continued on Thursday. Read more

10. Unbeaten Super Eagles to discover AFCON group foes June 25

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) race when the finals begin. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

Investigations2 days ago

Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday blamed the fierce political battle in the state on people’s “over-dependence on...
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations2 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations4 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...

Sports

AFCON 2019: Uganda coach tips Nigeria, Senegal & Morocco as favourites AFCON 2019: Uganda coach tips Nigeria, Senegal & Morocco as favourites
Sports23 hours ago

Unbeaten Super Eagles to discover AFCON group foes June 25

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations...
Sports1 day ago

Stadium Australia to host final of 32-team 2023 Women’s W’Cup

The 2023 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand will have its...
Sports1 day ago

Osaka’s 23-match winning run ended in Miami Open quarters

Naomi Osaka finally tasted defeat for the first time in 24 matches after she lost to Maria Sakkari in the...
Sports2 days ago

Oshoala scores against Man City as Barca Ladies reach Champions League semis

Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala was on target again as Barcelona Ladies held on to clinch a Champions League semifinal...
Sports2 days ago

Bafana coach Ntseki sacked after S’Africa failed to qualify for AFCON

The Bafana Bafana of South Africa are now without a manager as the country’s football federation has sacked coach Molefi...

Latest Tech News

Latest22 hours ago

Nigeria’s Pricepally raises 6-digit pre-seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Pricepally raises...
Amid Republican discord, Trump insists he’s going to stay in politics Amid Republican discord, Trump insists he’s going to stay in politics
Latest2 days ago

Donald Trump launches website after social media ban

Former US President, Donald Trump, has resurfaced online following the launch of his “Official Website Of The 45th President.” The...
Latest2 days ago

Nigeria’s Curacel closes $450k pre-seed round to fund expansion. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Curacel closes...
Latest3 days ago

Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls out remote freelancer management tool. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls...
Tech4 days ago

UK startup launches musical contest in Nigeria

Swype Global, a United Kingdom startup operating in the digital technology space, has launched Swypatune Nigeria Series 1 which offers...
Latest4 days ago

Chinese startup DiDi Chuxing penetrates Africa through South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Chinese startup DiDi...