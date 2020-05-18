10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, May 18, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will make your Monday morning.

1. PTF briefs Buhari on COVID-19, ease of lockdown as Nigerians await president’s next move

Ahead of this week’s review of the relaxation of the COVID-19 lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 Sunday briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on its findings since the relaxation of the lockdown began on May 4. Read more

2. COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu rules out another lockdown in Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday, expressed satisfaction with the compliance to safety guidelines put in place by the state government to check the spread of Covid-19 in the state. Read more

3. 338 new cases of COVID-19 push Nigeria’s total to 5959; deaths rise to 182

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Sunday night confirmed 338 new COVID-19 cases in the country. Read more

4. Police arrests 1,872 over alleged violation of movement restriction

The Lagos State Police Command said on Sunday at least 1,872 people had been arrested in the last two weeks for allegedly violating the government’s movement restriction in the state. Read more

5. Plateau records first COVID-19 death

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, Sunday confirmed the first COVID-19 death in the state. Read more

6. Three-year-old COVID-19 patient, one other recover in Enugu

The Enugu State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Emmanuel Ikechukwu, said on Sunday a three-year-old COVID-19 patient had recovered after testing negative for the disease in the state. Read more

7. Akwa Ibom govt claims it intercepted ‘68 suspected COVID-19 patients invading the state’

Akwa Ibom Governor, Emmanuel Udom, said Sunday security agents had intercepted 68 suspected COVID-19 patients at a border area in the state. Read more

8. LASUTH conducting studies on four COVID-19 drugs —CMD

The Chief Medical Director of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Prof. Adetokunbo Fabamwo, said on Sunday the hospital had developed six COVID-19-related research proposals to enhance the containment strategies against the pandemic. Read more

9. Ganduje slashes salary of political office holders in Kano by 50%

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Sunday, slashed the salary of political office holders in the state by 50 percent due to shortfall in the revenue allocation to the state since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country. Read more

10. Police arraigns 50-year-old man for defiling 19-year-old daughter in Lagos

The Lagos State police command Sunday confirmed the arrest of a 50-year-old man, Ede Tyndale, for defiling his daughter. Read more

