10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, May 3, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, May 3, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. INEC warns future elections under threat after attacks on facilities
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has lamented the recent attacks on its facilities, saying if unchecked, may affect future polls. Read more
2. Governors not paying N30,000 minimum wage are breaking the law —Ngige
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, has issued a scathing critique of Governors who are yet to implement the new national minimum wage. Read more
3. Sanwo-Olu to install 2,000 cameras across Lagos to tackle insecurity
Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has revealed that his administration is set to install no fewer than 2,000 cameras across the state. Read more
4. APC urges opposition to seek solutions to insecurity, rather than trade accusations
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has beseeched opposition parties to brainstorm for solutions over the present insecurity plaguing the country, rather than trade blames. Read more
5. Nigeria can’t afford another civil war, Tinubu warns secession agitators
Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on the aggrieved persons and groups that are calling for the break-up of Nigeria to consider the result of war in countries like Sudan and Iraq. Read more
6. Experts advocate collaboration among MFBs on microinsurance to drive financial inclusion
Experts in the financial sector have called for collaborative efforts among microfinance banks (MFBs) to promote the expansion of microinsurance to deepen financial inclusion. Read more
7. Nigerian Govt puts up power generating companies for sale
The Federal Government of Nigeria has put up the power generating companies in the country for sale.
The federal government of Nigeria through the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has called on interested individuals to bid for five power generation companies constructed under the National Integrated Power Project (NIPP). Read more
8. Suspected ESN operatives attack police formation in Akwa Ibom, kill two officers, burn down station
Attackers suspected to be operatives of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the military wing of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), have attacked a police formation in Ikono local government area of Akwa Ibom State, killing two police officers and burning down the station in the process. Read more
9. Akwa Ibom police arrest man for allegedly raping, killing 24-yr-old job seeker
The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested one Uduak Frank Akpan for allegedly raping, killing and burying a 24-year-old applicant, Iniubong Umoren. Read more
10. Inter Milan emerge champions of Serie A for first time since 2010
Serie A giants Inter Milan have emerged champions of the Italian topflight after results went in their favour on Sunday. Read more
