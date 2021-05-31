10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, May 31, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Ex-Niger Delta militant, Tompolo give FG seven-day ultimatum to constitute NDDC board

A former Niger Delta militant, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, aka Tompolo, on Sunday, gave the Federal Government a seven-day ultimatum to reconstitute the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). Read more

2. ‘End assault on rule of law, rights violation,’ SERAP tells Buhari

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) on Sunday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to address the steady and increasing assault on rule of law and persistent breach of human rights in the country. Read more

3. Reps suspend public hearing on constitution review in Abia, Imo over insecurity

The House of Representatives on Sunday suspended indefinitely the public hearing on review of the constitution in Imo and Abia States over worsening insecurity. Read more

4. Unknown gunmen kill ex-President Jonathan’s former aide, Ahmad Gulak, in Imo

Unknown gunmen have reportedly shot dead the former Special Adviser on Political Affairs to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmad Gulak, in Owerri, the capital of Imo State. Read more

5. Investors in Nigeria’s 57 marginal oilfields to receive letters Monday – DPR

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) said on Sunday selected investors in the country’s 57 marginal oilfields would receive their letters on Monday. Read more

6. Three foreign firms eye stakes in $15bn Dangote Refinery

Three foreign oil companies have expressed interest in Dangote Refinery. Read more

7. Kaduna govt dismisses report on bandit attack at military cantonment

The Kaduna State government has dismissed as false, the report on bandit attack at the Jaji Military Cantonment. Read more

8. BREAKING: One feared dead as 200 students of Islamiyya School, Rafi, Niger State abducted

Unknown gunmen suspected to be bandits on Sunday abducted 200 students of an Islamiyya school in Tegina, Rafi local government area of Niger State. Read more

9. Yoruba Nation agitators forcefully reopen Idi-Iroko border, snatch security agent’s gun

There was pandemonioum and chaos as agitators for the Yoruba Nation, on Saturday, forcefully reopened the Idi-Iroko land border in Ogun State, which had been closed by the Federal Government since 2019. Read more

10. Chioma Ajunwa’s 25-year African record broken by Ese Brume

Chioma Ajunwa’s reign as Africa’s long jump record holder has been brought to an end 25 years after the Atlanta ’96 Olympics heroine set the record. Read more

