10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, October 18, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. SERAP commences lawsuit against Buhari over plans to monitor WhatsApp

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has instituted a lawsuit against the Federal Government over plans to monitor WhatsApp activities of the citizenry. Read more

2. EFCC reportedly summons Peter Obi

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly issued a summons to a former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi. Read more

3. IPOB says it has ‘no business’ with INEC ahead of Anambra elections

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has slammed reports over negotiations with the Independent National Electoral Commission ahead of the Anambra State governorship elections on November 6. Read more

4. ‘Make your findings on N20bn bailout public,’ Kogi dares EFCC

The Kogi State government on Sunday dared the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to make public, the report of its investigations on the purported misappropriation of the N20 billion bailout secured from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Read more

5. Leader of Nigeria’s Shiites, El-Zakzaky relives ordeals in detention, appeals for release of passport

The leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, has revealed how he was brutalised and dehumanised by the Federal Government’s agents. Read more

6. 700 kilometres of rail line completed in Nigeria – Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said on Sunday the Federal Government has completed about 700 kilometres of rail line in the country since 2015. Read more

7. Gunmen abduct two Nasarawa varsity students

Gunmen on Saturday abducted two students of the Federal University, Lafia, Nasarawa State. Read more

8. 11 die in Kwara auto crash

At least 11 persons were confirmed dead in a motor accident along the Bode Saadu-Jebba Road in Kwara State on Sunday. Read more

9. NDLEA arrests fake policeman, soldier, 661 others during raids on drug joints

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a fake police officer, a soldier, and other 663 suspected drug traffickers and users during raids on various notorious drug joints in Lagos and other parts of the country. Read more

10. Osimhen winner sinks Torino as Napoli continue perfect run in Serie A

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen was the hero for Napoli in their matchday eight fixture in the Serie A against Torino on Sunday. Read more

