10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Saturday morning, February 22, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will make your Saturday morning.

1. Buhari meets Burkinabe leader, promises ‘enduring solution’ to border saga

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met behind closed-door with his Burkinabe counterpart, Roch Marc Christian Kabore, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. President Buhari, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the reopening of the Nigerian border with neighbouring countries would be determined by the report of the tripartite committee comprising Nigeria, Benin, and Niger Republic. Read more

2. Nigerian govt will stick to agreements on Abacha’s loot, other repatriated funds – Presidency

The $308million traced to the family of the late dictator, Gen Sani Abacha and other looted funds repatriated back to Nigeria by foreign governments have been earmarked for identified critical projects across the country, the Presidency said on Friday night. The Presidency said in a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration would stick to the agreements with the United States and the Island of Jersey and stay true to its anti-corruption crusade. Read more

3. APC not attractive, it should focus on its internal problems, Fayose quashes rumour of defection to ruling party

The former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, said on Friday he would not defect to the All Progressive Congress (APC), saying the party is not attractive. The ex-governor in a statement issued by his media aide, Lere Olayinka, told the APC to focus on its internal problems. Fayose’s outburst was a reaction to a statement credited to the APC Publicity Secretary in Ekiti, Ade Ajayi, that the “former governor is not qualified to be a member of the party in the state.” Read more

4. Court dismisses anti-graft panel’s report on Sanusi

Justice O.A Egwuata of the Federal High Court, Kano, on Friday dismissed the preliminary report of an anti-corruption panel which recommended the suspension of Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, over alleged misappropriation N3.5 billion. The state government had put together the panel to investigate the monarch’s alleged misappropriation of the funds belonging to the Emirate Council. The judge in his verdict held that the anti-graft commission erred for denying Sanusi a fair hearing before releasing the said report. Read more

5. Osun Obas suspend Oluwo for six months over alleged misconduct

The Osun State Council of Traditional Rulers on Friday suspended for six months, the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, for allegedly putting the traditional institution into disrepute over his altercation with the Agbowu of Ogbagba, Oba Dhikrulahi Akinropo. The Oluwo had physically assaulted Oba Akinropo during a peace meeting for monarchs in Iwo, Ayedire and Ola-Oluwa local government areas of the state. Read more

6. Court orders DSS to probe Bayelsa deputy governor’s alleged certificate forgery

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on Wednesday, ordered the Department of State Security (DSS) to investigate the allegation of a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate forgery levelled against the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo. Ewhrudjakpo, who was sworn in as Bayelsa deputy governor on February 14, also represented the Bayelsa West Senatorial District in the upper legislative chamber. Read more

7. Nigerian govt’s plan to hand $100m Abacha loot to Gov. Bagudu puts strain on country’s future with US

America is making efforts to stand in the way of repatriating around $100 million of the state-owned money, stolen by Nigeria’s late former military ruler, General Sani Abacha, on the discovery of government’s ploy to allegedly apportion the said fund to Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Bagudu. The discovery puts Nigeria’s future relations with the US in doubt, particularly the pact between both to cooperate in the recovery of the humongous loot embezzled by the deceased general, said by transparency to be in the neighbourhood of $5 billion. Read more

8. ODILI: Oshiomhole rejects reports of complicity in attack, demands apology from Rivers government

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on Friday dismissed reports of complicity in the attack on the residence of former Rivers State Governor, Dr. Peter Odili. The former governor’s wife, Mary, led a five-man Supreme Court panel that nullified the party’s victory in the November 16, 2019 governorship election in Bayelsa. Read more

9. Boko Haram militants kill several ‘vigilante’ men in Yobe

The Boko Haram militants on Friday killed an unspecified number of vigilante operatives at a checkpoint along the Damaturu/Gashua road in Yobe State. The attack, according to eyewitnesses, took place between two villages on the road, Lantewa and Kaliyari, where the insurgents mounted a checkpoint and operated unchallenged for more than two hours. A top vigilante official in the state told journalists on Friday evening that some of his men were killed and their Hilux van seized by the jihadists. Read more

10. CAN says proposed move to rehabilitate Boko Haram suspects is suspicious

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has decried the move by the federal government of Nigeria led by President Mohammadu Buhari to rehabilitate Boko Haram suspects describing the decision as troubling. The Christian umbrella body made its position known in a statement issued by its President Samson Ayokunle during a news conference in Abuja on Thursday to mark the second year of Leah Sharibu’s abduction. Read more

