10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, November 13, 2021

1. 67m Nigerians captured in NIN – Pantami

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, said on Friday at least 67 million people have registered for National Identification Number (NIN) in the country. Read more

2. INEC presents certificate of return to Anambra Gov-Elect, Soludo

The Governor-elect of Anambra State, Professor Charles Soludo, on Friday received his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Read more

3. Buhari govt mulls paying Nigerians transport allowance after fuel subsidy removal in 2022

The Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to pay Nigerians transport allowance after fuel subsidy removal in 2022. Read more

4. Ikpeazu denies rumoured defection to APC after Lawan’s invitation

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has debunked reports he might be considering a defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the aftermath of an invitation by the Senate President Ahmad Lawan. Read more

5. Wike slams Nigerian govt for alleged intimidation of judiciary in wake of raid on Justice Odili’s home

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has criticised the Federal Government over the events which culminated in the invasion of the Abuja residence of Justice Mary Odili of the Supreme Court by men believed to be security operatives. Read more

6. FG opens bid for Nigerians to own houses that take 19 years’ savings to buy

The Federal Government is set to commence the sale of houses under the National Mass Housing Programme. Read more

7. Over 30 Million Nigerians don’t pay tax ― Akabueze

The Director-General of Budget Office (DG), Dr Ben Akabueze, said on Friday that over 30 million Nigerians, generating taxable incomes, do not pay tax. Read more

8. Over 12 million face hunger in Nigeria – FAO

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAOsaid on Friday over 12 million Nigerians are expected to experience food scarcity over insecurity and the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

9. Nigerians competitive abroad because of their quality of education at home – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Friday Nigerians living abroad are doing well because of the quality of education they got back home. Read more

10. Knee injury to keep Oshoala out for eight weeks

An injury in the right knee is set to keep Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala in the sidelines for about eight weeks. Read more

