News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, November 13, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest
1. 67m Nigerians captured in NIN – Pantami
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, said on Friday at least 67 million people have registered for National Identification Number (NIN) in the country. Read more
2. INEC presents certificate of return to Anambra Gov-Elect, Soludo
The Governor-elect of Anambra State, Professor Charles Soludo, on Friday received his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Read more
3. Buhari govt mulls paying Nigerians transport allowance after fuel subsidy removal in 2022
The Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to pay Nigerians transport allowance after fuel subsidy removal in 2022. Read more
4. Ikpeazu denies rumoured defection to APC after Lawan’s invitation
Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has debunked reports he might be considering a defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the aftermath of an invitation by the Senate President Ahmad Lawan. Read more
5. Wike slams Nigerian govt for alleged intimidation of judiciary in wake of raid on Justice Odili’s home
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has criticised the Federal Government over the events which culminated in the invasion of the Abuja residence of Justice Mary Odili of the Supreme Court by men believed to be security operatives. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, November 12, 2021
6. FG opens bid for Nigerians to own houses that take 19 years’ savings to buy
The Federal Government is set to commence the sale of houses under the National Mass Housing Programme. Read more
7. Over 30 Million Nigerians don’t pay tax ― Akabueze
The Director-General of Budget Office (DG), Dr Ben Akabueze, said on Friday that over 30 million Nigerians, generating taxable incomes, do not pay tax. Read more
8. Over 12 million face hunger in Nigeria – FAO
The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAOsaid on Friday over 12 million Nigerians are expected to experience food scarcity over insecurity and the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more
9. Nigerians competitive abroad because of their quality of education at home – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari said on Friday Nigerians living abroad are doing well because of the quality of education they got back home. Read more
10. Knee injury to keep Oshoala out for eight weeks
An injury in the right knee is set to keep Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala in the sidelines for about eight weeks. Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...