10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, November 27, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you
1. Declaration of bandits as terrorists will not end Nigeria’s insecurity – Gumi
The Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, said on Friday the declaration of bandits as terrorists would not end the country’s insecurity. Read more
2. Court ruling confirms Nigeria’s readiness to fight bandits – Malami
The Attorney-General of the Federation, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said on Friday the court’s declaration on bandits has confirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to the fight against banditry in Nigeria. Read more
3. Appeal Court dismisse Diezani suit challenging forfeiture of jewellery
The Court of Appeal Lagos Division has dismissed the suit filed by the former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke, over the forfeiture of her $40million worth of jewellery to the Federal Government. Read more
4. Anambra govt claims AGF Malami behind EFCC’s placement of Obiano on watch list
The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, is the brain behind the recent placement of Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano, on the watch list of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC according to the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Don Adinuba. Read more
5. NGX: Investors pocket N104bn as Honeywell, FCMB lead active trades
Following the rise in the equity capitalization by 0.46 percent investors went home with N104.11 billion at the close of trading on Friday. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, November 26, 2021
6. Cryptocurrency miners hack Google Cloud accounts
Google on Wednesday warned its cloud accounts holders on the activities of cryptocurrency miners hacking users’ details to mine digital assets. Read more
7. EFCC arraigns ex-NEXIM Bank MD, Orya, for alleged N1.4bn fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday arraigned a former Managing Director of the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), Roberts Orya, for alleged N1.4 billion fraud. Read more
8. Kaduna govt restores telecommunication services
The Kaduna State government on Friday lifted the ban on telecommunication services in some local government area of the state. Read more
9. Police arrests suspected supplier of arms to bandits, others in Zamfara
Police operatives in Zamfara have arrested a 30-year old woman who specialised in the supply of arms and ammunition to bandits in Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina, Kaduna, and Niger States. Read more
10. World Cup Play-offs: Portugal, Italy in danger of missing Qatar showpiece
Portugal or Italy will miss out on the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after they were drawn in the same path at the European play-offs draw on Friday. Read more
