10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, September 11, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Zoning will determine PDP’s fate in 2023 – Ortom

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said on Friday zoning would determine the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) fate in the 2023 general elections. Read more

2. Lagos applies to join Rivers in FIRS’ appeal over VAT dispute

The Lagos State Government has applied to be joined as a co-respondent in the appeal filed by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) against the judgement of the Rivers State High Court, declaring that the Rivers State Government had the right to collect Value-Added Tax (VAT) and Personal Income Tax in the state, and not the FIRS. Read more

3. Court upholds Secondus suspension as PDP chairman

Justice Okugbelem Gbasam of the Rivers State High Court, Port Harcourt, on Friday upheld the suspension of Uche Secondus as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Read more

4. Gumi demands special ministry for herdsmen, brands Adesina a bootlicker

The controversial Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, on Friday demanded the establishment of the Ministry of Nomadic Affairs to address the complaints of all aggrieved persons including herdsmen in the country. Read more

5. Buhari begs resident doctors to suspend strike

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday urged members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to suspend the 40-day-old strike. Read more

6. NSE: Market cap drops by 0.71% as investors lose N145.6bn

Investors at the Nigerian capital market lost N145.65 billion following the crash in the equity capitalization by 0.71 percent on Friday. Read more

7. Amotekun arrests herders,56 cows in Ondo over violation of anti-open grazing law

Following the passage of the anti-grazing law in Ondo State, the states local security network codenamed Amotekun, has arrested three herders and 56 cows for violating the anti-grazing Law in the state. Read more

8. Police arrests notorious bandit, suspected fuel suppliers in Katsina

Police operatives in Katsina have arrested a notorious bandit simply identified as Auwal Aliyu in Batsari local government area of the state. Read more

9. ASUU threatens fresh strike in varsities

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Friday threatened to embark on a fresh strike over the Federal Government’s failure to honour the agreement signed by both parties. Read more

10. Messi nets hat-trick, overtakes Pele as leading South-American goalscorer

Lionel Messi has become the leading international goalscorer in South America after he bagged three goals against Bolivia. Read more

