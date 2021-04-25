10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, April 25, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, April 25, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. IPOB has valid concerns, but wrong methods —Gov Ikpeazu
The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has cautioned the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) against using violent means towards airing their grievances at the Federal Government. Read more
2. Gunmen set Gov Uzodinma’s house on fire (Video)
Unknown gunmen on Saturday set fire to the country home of Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma. Read more
3. Nigerian Army confirms raid on IPOB/ESN operational facility, killing of seven militias
The Nigerian Army confirmed on Saturday that a combined team of security agents led by its troops raided the operational headquarters of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Awomama Village, Oru East local government area of Imo State. Read more
4. IPOB confirms killing of commander by security agents, says ‘gov Uzondinma will pay dearly for atrocity’
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Saturday evening confirmed the killing of one its commanders by security agents in Imo State. Read more
5. ‘Stop playing with lives of Nigerians. Seek help,’ Soyinka counsels Buhari
The Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, on Saturday urged President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to seek help and stop playing with the lives of Nigerians. Read more
6. ASUP to continue strike despite Nigerian govt’s N15bn offer
The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) on Saturday opted to continue with its ongoing strike despite an offer of N15 billion by the Federal Government. Read more
7. NDLEA intercepts drugs hidden in statue of Mary, auto parts in Lagos
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) operatives have intercepted illicit drugs concealed in the statue of the Virgin Mary and auto spare parts for shipment to Canada and the Philippines. Read more
8. Troops kill 21 Boko Haram fighters in Geidam, Yobe
Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole on Friday killed 21 Boko Haram fighters in the border town of Geidam, Yobe State. Read more
9. Gunmen kill nine in Nasarawa village
Gunmen on Saturday killed nine people in Ajimaka village in Doma local government area of Nasarawa State. Read more
10. Salah goal not enough as late Newcastle equaliser denies Liverpool crucial win
Mohamed Salah scored an early goal for Liverpool on Saturday but it was not enough for the Reds who were held to a 1-1 draw by Newcastle United. Read more
