10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, August 30, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. INT’L FLIGHTS: Lagos govt to check for compliance with COVID-19 protocols

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Saturday the activities of airlines operating international flights in the country would be closely monitored to check further spread of COVID-19 in the state. Read more

2. Nigeria records 250 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking its total to 53,727; death toll now 1,011

Nigeria on Saturday night recorded 250 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. Transportation varsity to be completed in 2021 —Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said on Saturday the Transportation University in Daura would be completed in September 2021. Read more

4. Igini, INEC REC accused by APC of plot to rig Edo guber for Obaseki, responds

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Akwa Ibom State, Mike Igini, on Saturday evening described as outright falsehood the All Progressives Congress’ allegation of connivance with Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to rig the September 19 governorship election in the state. Read more

5. Ex-NHRC chief joins APC

The ex-Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Prof. Bem Angwe, on Saturday, joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State. Read more

6. PDP panel clears Dickson, one other for Bayelsa bye-elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Screening Committee for the Bayelsa State bye-elections on Saturday cleared ex-governor, Seriake Dickson and former chairman of the party in the state, Cleopas Moses for the October 31 elections in the state. Read more

7. Pension directorate delists 21,227 unverified pensioners from Nigerian govt’s payroll

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) said it would expunge 21,227 unverified parastatal pensioners currently on the directorate’s payroll and who had not shown up for verification with effect from October. Read more

8. Naira falls 1.3% against dollar after plans to sell forex to BDCs

The naira depreciated by 1.3% against the United States dollar on the official market on Friday, one day after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced plans to restart forex sales to Bureaux de Change (BDCs) as the country prepares to reopen its airports for international travel. Read more

9. UNILAG visitation panel to begin sitting Monday

The Special Visitation Panel set up by the Federal Government to look into the crisis rocking the University of Lagos will begin its sitting on Monday. Read more

10. Aubameyang shines as Arsenal beat Liverpool on penalties to win Community Shield

Premier League champions Liverpool battled English FA Cup winners Arsenal in an interesting Community Shield encounter on Saturday. Read more

