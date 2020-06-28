10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, June 28, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Sunday morning.
1. Nigeria records 779 new COVID-19 cases as total hits 24077; death toll now 558
Nigeria on Saturday night recorded 779 fresh cases of COVID-19. Read more
2. Face shields don’t prevent COVID-19 —NCDC
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday cautioned Nigerians on the use of face shields in place of face masks to prevent COVID-19. Read more
3. Ajimobi left ‘enduring legacies’ in Oyo —Alao-Akala
Former Oyo State Governor, Adebayo Alao-Akala, said on Saturday the late Abiola Ajimobi left behind enduring legacies for the people of the state. Read more
4. Africa’s COVID-19 cases close to 360,000 —WHO
The World Health Organisation (WHO), Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, and the African Centre for Disease Control (Africa CDC), said the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the continent moved closer to 360,000 on Saturday. Read more
5. Bandits kill four in Zamfara village
The Zamfara State Police Command on Saturday confirmed the killing of four persons in fresh bandit attack at Yartalata village, Tsafe local government area of the state. Read more
6. COVID-19: I fear Delta may become like Lagos —Okowa
Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Saturday expressed concern over the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the state. Read more
7. Yahaya Bello has no relationship with any of our governors, ignore him —PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday described as childish, laughable and pathetic, the claim by Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, that some governors from the party were planning to defect to All Progressives Congress (APC). Read more
8. Relationship between Buhari and Tinubu ‘as strong as ever’ —Presidency
The presidency on Saturday dismissed insinuations that the relationship between President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was no longer cordial. Read more
9. Ighalo scores as Man Utd knock out Norwich to reach FA Cup semis
Nigerian forward, Odion Ighalo scored for Manchester United in their English FA Cup quarter-final clash against Norwich on Saturday. Read more
10. Two die in Bauchi fuel tanker explosion
At least two persons were killed in a fuel tanker explosion at Azare in Katagum local government area of Bauchi State on Saturday morning. Read more
