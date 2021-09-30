10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, September 30, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. 2023: Northern governors not opposed to power shift – El-Rufai

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, said on Tuesday his colleagues in the north did not oppose the shift of power to the South in 2023. Read more

2. Obasanjo disowns statement on Araraume’s appointment as NNPC chairman

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Wednesday dismissed claims that he criticized the appointment of Senator Ifeanyi Araraume as Chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Board. Read more

3. Nigeria now on life support – Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, declared on Wednesday that Nigeria was now life on support. Read more

4. EFCC rejects court’s ruling on Kalu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has rejected a court’s ruling which restrained the commission from trying the former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, for alleged money laundering. Read more

5. Reps to investigate worsening conditions of police training colleges

The lower chamber of the National Assembly has called for full investigations into the deteriorating conditions of Police Training Colleges across the country. Read more

6. Investors pocket N380bn as Nigeria’s capital market rebounds from trading losses

Investors at the Nigerian stock market pocketed N380 billion as the bourse rebounded from three consecutive losses at the close of trading on Wednesday. Read more

7. Over 75 oil companies owing Nigeria N2.66tn – What this means for Buhari’s govt

The Federal Government is owed N2.659 trillion ($6.48 billion) by 77 oil and gas companies, the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has disclosed. Read more

8. Kaduna govt orders shutdown of telecoms services, bans Okada

The Kaduna State government has ordered the telecommunications companies to suspend their services in the state over insecurity. Read more

9. IPOB denies reports of masterminding Akunyili’s murder

The Indigenous People of Biafra, on Wednesday, responded to insinuations that it was behind the murder of Dr Chike Akunyili, the husband of the late Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, Prof Dora Akunyili. Read more

10. UCL: Ronaldo seals Man Utd win, Barca thrashed again at Benfica as Chelsea lose at Juve

Cristiano Ronaldo was the hero of the game at Old Trafford on Wednesday night as he scored a late winner for Manchester United against Villareal. Read more

