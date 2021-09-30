News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, September 30, 2021
1. 2023: Northern governors not opposed to power shift – El-Rufai
The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, said on Tuesday his colleagues in the north did not oppose the shift of power to the South in 2023. Read more
2. Obasanjo disowns statement on Araraume’s appointment as NNPC chairman
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Wednesday dismissed claims that he criticized the appointment of Senator Ifeanyi Araraume as Chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Board. Read more
3. Nigeria now on life support – Ortom
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, declared on Wednesday that Nigeria was now life on support. Read more
4. EFCC rejects court’s ruling on Kalu
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has rejected a court’s ruling which restrained the commission from trying the former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, for alleged money laundering. Read more
5. Reps to investigate worsening conditions of police training colleges
The lower chamber of the National Assembly has called for full investigations into the deteriorating conditions of Police Training Colleges across the country. Read more
6. Investors pocket N380bn as Nigeria’s capital market rebounds from trading losses
Investors at the Nigerian stock market pocketed N380 billion as the bourse rebounded from three consecutive losses at the close of trading on Wednesday. Read more
7. Over 75 oil companies owing Nigeria N2.66tn – What this means for Buhari’s govt
The Federal Government is owed N2.659 trillion ($6.48 billion) by 77 oil and gas companies, the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has disclosed. Read more
8. Kaduna govt orders shutdown of telecoms services, bans Okada
The Kaduna State government has ordered the telecommunications companies to suspend their services in the state over insecurity. Read more
9. IPOB denies reports of masterminding Akunyili’s murder
The Indigenous People of Biafra, on Wednesday, responded to insinuations that it was behind the murder of Dr Chike Akunyili, the husband of the late Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, Prof Dora Akunyili. Read more
10. UCL: Ronaldo seals Man Utd win, Barca thrashed again at Benfica as Chelsea lose at Juve
Cristiano Ronaldo was the hero of the game at Old Trafford on Wednesday night as he scored a late winner for Manchester United against Villareal. Read more
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...