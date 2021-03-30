10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, March 30, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Tribunal upholds Obaseki’s victory in Edo election

The Edo State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Benin on Monday upheld the victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki in last year’s governorship election in the state. Read more

2. Buhari trumpets Nigerian unity at Tinubu’s Colloquium

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that Nigerians are better together and stronger in spite of occasional inter-ethnic tensions in the country. Read more

3. Drama as Okorocha, monarch engage in serious altercation aboard plane

Passengers aboard an Air Peace flight en route Abuja, on Sunday, became spectators to an altercation that emerged between a former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, and a former chairman of South-East Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Cletus Ilomuanya, at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, the IMO State capital. Read more

4. Atiku part of those responsible for where Nigeria finds itself today —Presidency

The Presidency on Sunday, criticised the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, saying he has also contributed to the economic downturn being experienced in Nigeria. Read more

5. Buhari travels to London for medical check-up Tuesday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday travel to London for a medical check-up. Read more

6. NLNG generated $114bn for Nigeria – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Monday, Nigeria Liquefied Petroleum Natural Gas (NLNG) Company has generated $114billion in revenues for the country in the last few years. Read more

7. Investors gain N145.02bn as Nigeria’s stock market opens week strongly

The Nigerian stock market opened trading this week strongly with investors gaining N145.02 billion on Monday.Investors gain N145.02bn as Nigeria’s stock market opens week strongly. Read more

8. Nigeria’s debt hits N32.9tr

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Monday Nigeria’s total public debt portfolio stood at N32.92 trillion as of December 31, last year. Read more

9. Gani Adams, diaspora Yoruba insist Oodua Republic long overdue

Citing insecurity among others, the Aare Onakankanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams has called for the creation of Oodua Republic, stating that it was long overdue to “rescue the Yoruba race from a rudderless nation called Nigeria.” Read more

10. Aguero to leave Man City at end of season, be honoured with statue

Manchester City have announced that their forward, Sergio Aguero will be leaving the club at the end of the season when his contract expires. Read more

