10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, June 2, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

1. FG will treat individuals bent on destroying Nigeria in language they understand – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Tuesday the enemies of his government would fail in their desperate bid to destroy the administration. Read more

2. Senate announces date for public hearing on constitution amendment

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has disclosed that a national public hearing on the review of the 1999 Constitution will hold from Thursday, June 3 to Friday, June 4 in Abuja. Read more

3. Majority of youths killing our people don’t even know what they’re fighting for —Umahi

The Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, has called on Nigerians to stop calling those responsible for the rising security challenges in the South-East unknown gunmen as they are young men and women from the region. Read more

4. Akeredolu advocates unicameral legislature, elimination of Senate in constitution review

In order to reduce the cost of governance, Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Tuesday, advocated the adoption of a unicameral legislature, thereby scrapping the Senate. Read more

5. Investors lose N12.25bn as Nigeria’s stock market slips back to bearish zone

The first trading day in June ended on a disappointing note for stockholders as they lost N12.25 billion at the close of business on Tuesday. Read more

6. Abductors of Niger Islamiyya students demand N110m ransom

The abductors of pupils of the Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School in Rafi local government area of Niger State have demanded N110 million for the release of the children. Read more

7. NECO debunks report of registrar’s assassination, says death caused by heart failure

The National Examination Council (NECO) has debunked reports in some sections of the media, which stated that its late registrar, Professor Godswill Obioma, who died on Monday night was assassinated at his residence in Minna. Read more

8. Ebonyi Police arrests six suspected IPOB members, recovers guns

The attempt to unravel the recurring attacks in the South-East has resorted in the arrest of six suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), according to the Ebonyi Police Command. Read more

9. Seven dead, five injured as bandits attack Katsina village

A police inspector, three bandits, and three residents have been reported dead after bandits attacked Zandam Village, Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State on Monday evening. Read more

10. Ancelotti replaces Zidane as Real Madrid manager

Real Madrid have confirmed the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager following the departure of Zinedine Zidane. Read more

