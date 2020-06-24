10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, June 24, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. Nigeria records 452 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 21,371; deaths now 533

Nigeria on Tuesday night recorded 452 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. CSO storms EFCC office in protest, wants Lagos Speaker Obasa probed

Members of a Civil Society Organisation, Civil Society Network Against Corruption (CISNAC), on Tuesday staged a peaceful protest at the Lagos zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), calling for the probe of the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa. Read more

3. ICPC begins tracking of N1.68bn constituency projects in Gombe

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has commenced the tracking of 22 constituency projects worth N1.68 billion across Gombe State. Read more

4. APC crisis deepens as Giadom convenes NEC meeting with ‘Buhari’s consent’

The former Deputy National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Victor Giadom, on Tuesday, summoned a virtual National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the party. Read more

5. NSE: Market capitalisation shrinks by N2bn as profit-taking persists

The Nigerian bourse recorded further loss on Tuesday as investors lost N2 billion to sell-offs. Read more

6. Nigerian govt presents proposed guidelines for reopening of schools to NASS

The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, said on Tuesday the Federal Government had submitted the proposed guidelines for the reopening of schools across the country to the National Assembly. Read more

7. EDO GUBER: INEC expresses concern over conflicting court orders

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday expressed concern over the spate of pre-election litigations and the conflicting orders emanating from political parties ahead of the governorship election in Edo State. Read more

8. How ex-minister released N200m for townhall meetings in 2014 —EFCC Witness

Umar Tahir, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan Tuesday told the Federal High Court, Abuja, that a former Minister of Special Duties, Taminu Turaki, released N200 million out of the N359 million for a security sensitisation programme in some parts of the country in 2014. Read more

9. We didn’t seal off APC secretariat —Police

The Nigeria Police Force on Tuesday evening dismissed reports that the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja had been sealed off. Read more

10. Ondo deputy governor accuses Akeredolu of plotting to remove him illegally

The embattled Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, on Tuesday accused Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of plotting to remove him illegally through the state House of Assembly. Read more

